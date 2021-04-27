Samsung unveils SAS enterprise SSD with upgraded speed and capacity

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of '24G SAS (SAS-4) SSD ― the PM1653 --- a high-performing enterprise solid state drive.

SAS is a high-speed data transfer interface used for servers or storage devices for large computers. The latest 24G SAS, or the SAS-4 standard, can support twice the speed of the previous 12G SAS-3 generation.

Samsung claimed that the PM1653 is the industry’s first SSD made with sixth-generation (1xx-layer) V-NAND chips, enabling storage capacities from 800GB to 30.72TB for advanced enterprise server systems.

Samsung and Broadcom tie-up

Samsung said that the PM1653 has been optimized for high-performance enterprise servers, offering the industry’s highest random read speed of up to 800K IOPS. Its sequential read speed can reach 4,300MB/s, which is the maximum available speed for the 24G SAS interface and twice the speed of the previous-generation PM1643a drive.

In order to build a robust 24G SAS ecosystem across the enterprise market, host bus adapter (HBA) system readiness is also essential. Samsung has been closely working with Broadcom, a leading HBA provider, on this project.

"The combination of the PM1653 SSD and Broadcom’s next-generation SAS RAID products delivers up to 5X RAID 5 performance; which will be critical to meet the strong demands of the 24G ecosystem,” Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group at Broadcom.

The product also leverages a dual-port system, which gives more stability during operations. If one port experiences a failure, data can be transferred and accessed through the other port.

Samsung said it has begun sampling the PM1653 with select customers and plans to mass produce the product in the second half of this year.