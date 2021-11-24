Qualcomm has a secret exclusivity deal for Windows on Arm, but not for much longer

The next Windows laptop you purchase may not have a processor from Intel or AMD but could feature an Arm-based chip instead.

According to a new report from XDA Developers, the reason that only Qualcomm SoCs are currently found in Arm-based PCs is due to an exclusivity deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft for Windows on Arm.

The two companies first launched Windows on Arm back in 2016 in an effort to create laptops with all day-battery life and some of the first Windows devices to feature Arm chips from Qualcomm included the HP Envy X2 and the Asus NovaGo.

XDA Developers also spoke with people familiar with the matter who said that Qualcomm's exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on Arm is set to expire soon though an exact date for when this will happen has yet to be revealed.

Expanding beyond Qualcomm

At a recent Executive Summit held by Mediatek, the Taiwan-based chipmaker confirmed its intention to make Arm-based chips for Windows PCs.

Speaking at the summit, VP of corporate sales and business development at Mediatek, Eric Fisher reportedly explained to attendees how opening up Windows on Arm to other chipmakers could affect the long running Windows/Intel or Wintel partnership, saying:

“Apple has shown the world that it can be done. The Wintel partnership that’s gone on for so long has to be under some pressure, and when there’s pressure, there’s an opportunity for companies like ours.”

In addition to Mediatek, Samsung's Exynos processors and even Apple's M1 chips could all eventually be used to run Windows on Arm once Qualcomm's exclusivity agreement with Microsoft expires.

Via XDA Developers