This iPhone 5 feature may be about to make a comeback

Choosing the color of your new phone is one of the hardest decisions to make when upgrading and it looks like that decision may be even harder with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The latest rumor suggests there will be a new color option this September. It won't be the heavily anticipated Deep Blue but a 'Space Black', marking the return of a color not seen since the iPhone 5.

One report claims the iPhone 7 in black will have a similar finish to the Space Black Apple Watch.

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

The Apple Watch is in the same colors as well as a Space Black, so it makes sense for Apple to match them up.

Matching your wrist

If we do see a black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, this will be the first time the company has opted for the color since the iPhone 5 way back in 2012.

The source – who spoke to 9To5Mac – is a little sketchy at the moment as it has no track record of getting leaks right, but their IP address is in a similar area to Apple HQ.

That paired with reports from Macotakara and tech journalist Shai Mizrachi - who claims to have seen a Space Black prototype - mean we're willing to give this rumor a little more credence.