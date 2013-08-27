Incoming! Samsung teases BBM for Android launch

We already know that BlackBerry's prized instant messaging service will be winging its way to iOS and Android, and Samsung may be looking to generate hype around BBM's arrival on its handsets.

The video, supposedly posted by Samsung Ghana, gives little away but it does appear to confirm BBM will be available on not only on the firm's smartphones but also on its tablets.

Taking a look at the video the quality is relatively low and there doesn't seem to be any sound, so we're not 100% convinced this is a genuine Samsung production.

We're still waiting for a firm BBM for Android release date though, and Samsung's teaser just says "coming soon to Galaxy smartphones".

When does summer end?

BlackBerry has confirmed BBM will be arriving on Android and iOS by the end of summer, but it's not overly clear when that is.

Questions have been raised about the Canadian firm's decision to launch BBM on rival platforms, as the messaging service is one of the big unique selling points of its new range of BlackBerry 10 devices - currently consisting of the Z10, Q10 and Q5.

There's also a big question mark over why Samsung would want to promote a rival to its ChatON service, which it's touting as cross-platform and an easy way to talk to buddies.

We've contacted BlackBerry to find out more details on the launch and we'll update this article once we hear more.