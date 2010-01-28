Trending

Firefox for Android ready for Feb launch?

Google's platform next up for snazzy browser

Mozilla looks likely to be unveiling its Firefox for Mobile browser on the Google Android platform soon.

Camp-firefox.de is stating that the first version of the program will be coming next month, although it will only be in beta.

Firefox for Mobile offers a number of upgraded features over the current WebKit-based browser on Android phones, such as tabbed browsing and synchronisation with your desktop browser and bookmarks.

Ready to go?

According to reports, a majority of the work is already complete on the software, and given the potential for Android in 2010, a browser version for this platform makes sense.

Firefox for Mobile is already available for the N900 and selected Windows Mobile phones, but not as a full download in all cases as yet.

Via AndroidSpin and Camp-firefox.de

