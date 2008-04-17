Firefox and Safari updates arrive

Both Mozilla and Apple have released patches to their browsers with Firefox users being urged to move onto version 2.0.0.14 and Safari browsers 3.1.1.

Mozilla and Apple have been forced to patch for security reasons, with Mozilla looking to plug a Javascript vulnerability in its Garbage Collector function.

Apple

Meanwhile, Apple have moved to tighten things up in Safari 3.1.1 – with different fixes necessary for both PC and Mac versions of the popular browser.

The Mac fix plugs WebKit vulnerabilities – one of which came to light at the Pwn2Own contest in which the MacBook Air was the first to fall foul of the hackers.

For Vista and XP Safari users the patch not only includes these fixes but some other Windows specific problems.