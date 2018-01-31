OnePlus Oxygen OS Beta reveals iPhone X like gestures coming soon

OnePlus released Oxygen OS Beta 3 build on Tuesday for users of OnePlus 5 and 5T. This latest update comes with bug fixes and improved performance along with some new features.

With this new update, OnePlus has removed the Clipboard app from the phones. OnePlus was recently on the receiving end of a backlash which involved reports stating that the Clipboard app was sending user data to a server in China. In a post, OnePlus says that it removed the app based on users' feedback.

The latest update also comes with a security patch fixing the Spectre vulnerability. Spectre is a security loophole that affected nearly all the computers in the world. The flaw allows attackers to exploit user's data using malicious programs.

OnePlus is also testing gestures which works after disabling the navigation bar. As the 5T has an 18:9 aspect ratio display, enabling gesture control opens up users to more real estate. Users can now swipe up from the middle which brings up the app drawer. The gesture also corresponds to home button actions throughout the interface. Swiping up from the bottom right and left will bring you back to the previous screen. For multitasking, users will have to swipe up and hold from the middle which brings up the multitasking pane.

Another feature added through this Open Beta update is to allow users to choose between sliding up or down when picking up a call. This comes as a relief for many users who often disconnected the call by mistake in an attempt to answer it.

An India specific feature that’s been added puts SMSs into pre-defined categories automatically.

Users should keep in mind that the Open Beta 3 update is a testing build and may not be as stable.