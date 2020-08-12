OnePlus Nord to get a new colour soon

The OnePlus Nord doesn’t have many colour choices for its customers. It has just two - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. And it looks like OnePlus wants to change it. According to tipster Roland Quandt, a new shade is being prepared for launch - Gray Ash.

From the sound of it, this could be a Matte version of the Gray Onyx. OnePlus has also done this previously with its flagship range. For example, the OnePlus 7 Pro base model had a Gloss-finish Black colour and the higher-end models had a Matte Blue finish. We could see the same being repeated with the OnePlus Nord. It would also give buyers a good choice between the Matte and the Gloss finishes. The latter tends to attract a lot of smudges and is prone to scratches.

OnePlus Nord "Grey Ash" color variant supposedly launching at the beginning of October.August 11, 2020

Now, the tipster hasn’t revealed which region will see it first. Neither has OnePlus given any hints yet. However, he says that it will arrive in October. It’s possible that we could see it in Europe first and then in India. Co-incidentally, OnePlus has also not released the base variant of the OnePlus Nord in India. That is expected to arrive sometime in September. That costs as low as Rs 24,999 while the current 8GB models start at Rs 27,999.

The mid-ranger has been receiving some Oxygen OS updates to spruce up the camera performance since its launch. A recent update version 10.5.4 brought improvement to low-light selfies and macro camera photos. The changelog also had improvements like faster launching speed for the Gallery app, along with some bug fixes.

OnePlus is also working on OxygenOS 11 that brings the much-coveted Always-On Display to OnePlus phones. We expect the big update to drop on the OnePlus Nord following its flagships, the OnePlus 8 series.