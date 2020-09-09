Android brings G Suite collaboration to MS Office files

MS Office users will now be able to collaborate on their files using Google’s G Suite platform on Android devices. New update by Google brings forth this feature which supports files with popular extensions like .doc, .docx, .xls, and .ppt that are uploaded to Google’s online suite of applications.

Till now, users who uploaded their MS office files to G Suite had to convert their files to Native G Suite files in order to collaborate on them. However, with the introduction of this feature, the additional step of converting the files will not be required.

Going forward, all you need to do is to import the files to your G Suite account, share it with the friends and colleagues to start working in sync right away.

The best part is that Google is not limiting this to business users but personal account users will also be able to take advantage of this feature right away.

Through this collaboration feature is being rolled out for all the users in a staggered way, hence you might have to wait in case it’s not already activated on your account.

Via- XDA-Developers