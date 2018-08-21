Nokia launches the notch-toting Nokia 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus in India

HMD Global has released the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. The smartphones were first launched in the Chinese market. The 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 and it goes on sale from August 30, whereas the Nokia 5.1 Plus will land sometime later in September. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be exclusively available on the Nokia online store and Flipkart.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the first phone from HMD that sports a notch and a 5.8-inch display having 19:9 aspect ratio. Not just this, but it is also the first Nokia phone to feature the Snapdragon 636, which pits it against the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and more.

It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage respectively. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and has a 3060mAh battery and USB Type-C connectivity.

There's a dual-camera setup on the rear – the primary camera is 16MP color sensor, while the secondary unit is a 5MP mono shooter, so it's a similar setup to what we've seen on phones such as the Huawei P20. The front-facing camera is a 16MP with f/2.0 aperture and offers face-unlock capabilities.

Camera software features include AI image enhancements and a HDR photo mode, and Nokia’s 'bothie' mode, which captures video from both the front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time, is here too.

One the rear of the phone the two vertically stacked cameras are positioned centrally towards the top, with the fingerprint sensor below.



The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a similar 5.8-inch display with HD+ resolution and a Mediatek helio P60 chipset. Optics include a 13+5MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front sensor.

The company is yet to announce further details about the Nokia 5.1 Plus, but it's more or less similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.