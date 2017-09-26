Nokia 8 could be the next OnePlus 5 killer at Rs 36,999

Soon after Nokia launched its Android based budget and mid-range smartphones in India, the company has unveiled the hotly anticipated Nokia 8 in the country. For those who still don’t know, Nokia 8 is company’s first flagship phone after it’s revival. It comes with top of the line hardware specifications and a flavour of pure Android with a stunning camera powered by Carl Zeiss optics.

The phone was first launched on August 16 at an event held in London priced at €599, while it costs Rs 36,999 in India. It will be exclusively available on Amazon India and major offline retailers from October 14 onwards.

Read more: Nokia 7.1

The company wants the Nokia 8 to reflect the new approach from once the most loved phone maker. To make sure it justifies the name it carries along, Nokia 8 comes with Zeiss optics for enhanced camera performance and premium audio experience by OZO audio, which is known to be used on 360-degree VR cameras. It basically allows the phone to record binaural audio using multiple microphones to capture high dynamic range.

It comes with dual 13-megapixel sensors combining a RGB (with OIS) and a monochrome sensor. On the front, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that is similar to the camera configuration found on the back. The new Zeiss powered camera comes with a feature, that the company calls ‘Bothie’, that lets you to shoot, record or go live using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Nokia 8 comes has a 5.3-inch Quad HD display (2560 x 1440p) IPS LCD display with pixels packed at 554ppi and protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. At its heart runs an octa-core Snapdragon 835 (4 x 2.45 GHz Qualcomm Kryo + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo) with Adreno 540 graphics and 4GB RAM. For storage, it has 64GB inbuilt, expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

On the software front, it runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo. A 3,090mAh battery powers the phone, which also has support for Quick Charge 3.0. It weighs 160g and measures 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm, making it quite handy for one handed usage.

The Nokia 8 is available in four colour variants – Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, and Steel. The copper one would be available some weeks after the sale commences.

Jio customers will get up to 100GB additional 4G data on Nokia 8. An additional 10GB Jio 4G data with every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, limited to 10 recharges till August 31, 2018.

Nokia 8 consumers will also have access to special Nokia Mobile Care Concierge Service in 50 cities across the country. Nokia 8 consumers from these 50 cities can avail of Nokia Mobile Care services from the convenience of their homes.