Dell Venue Pro tablets step through the door, available in 8 and 11-inch versions

Backed by Bay Trail and Windows 8.1, Dell's Venue brand lives once more

Dell has shown off two new tablets aimed at "anyone from consumers to 'small and midsized businesses' and enterprise users".

We recently went hands-on with the first Dell Venue Pro 8, an 8-inch tablet that measures 8.9mm thick, runs Windows 8.1 and features a high-definition 1080p IPS display.

It's powered by an Intel Atom quad-core processor and features advanced security options in the form of an embedded Trusted Platform Module and full Dell Enterprise Solutions support for organisations seeking extra security when handing out the device to employees.

Connectivity options include a mini USB port, optional HSPA+ for mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity and Miracast functionality through the inclusion of Intel's Wi-Di that enables images and video to be beamed to TVs and monitors.

Larger Venue

Dell has also shown off the Venue Pro 11, a 10.6-inch tablet with a 1080p display that comes with a docking station to turn it into a fully functioning PC.

Beneath the surface the Venue Pro 11 can be configured with a range of processors, from an Intel quad-core Bay Trail CPU all the way to a beefier Intel Core i3 or i5 with vPro for extra grunt. It can be fitted with up to 8GB of RAM and 2566GB of storage.

Dell's Adam Griffin shows off the new tablets

Dell is pushing the Venue Pro 11's enterprise features, which include bolstered security options in the form of Dell Data Protection and biometric security options including a fingerprint scanner or smart card reader. Connectivity options on offer are Wi-Fi and NFC for pairing the device with keyboards and other accessories.

The Venue Pro is 11 offered with two keyboards in regular or 'slim' versions that snap onto the base of the device in a similar fashion to Microsoft's Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets.

The regular version, dubbed the Tablet Keyboard Mobile, can extend the Venue Pro 11's battery life between 50% and 80% depending on the configuration, Dell says. Its Tablet Keyboard Slim features a wrap around style design that protects the tablet when being carried.

The Venue Pro 8 has its own keyboard that takes the shape of a folio-style bluetooth keyboard that holds the device.