12 ground-breaking laptops that dared to be different

Mention 'laptops' and people usually conjure the stereotypical image of a slab of glass with a plastic frame attached to a keyboard. But things haven't always been that boring – far from it.

The past 20 years have seen a number of laptops that tried to defy the norm with varying degrees of success, and we've compiled a list of a dozen of the most innovative. Sadly, all bar one of these have disappeared – but on the plus side their legacy is still with us.

IBM leads the way, with three models nominated, while Dell and Toshiba get two each. All these machines demonstrate that the Windows PC market has been – and still is – one of the most interesting and exciting when it comes to trying new things – even if it means losing millions of dollars.