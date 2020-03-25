Microsoft cuts back some Office 365 features to meet high demand

Microsoft has announced it is making some temporary adjustments to its Office 365 services to keep up with the increased demand.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, many companies have asked their employees to work remotely, which has resulted in a sudden spike in the usage of online collaboration tools.

Microsoft’s today’s announcement says, "As a part of our commitment to customers and Microsoft cloud services continuity during these unprecedented times, we're making temporary adjustments to select capabilities within Microsoft 365”.

Office 365 limits

Microsoft had explained it will start prioritizing its cloud capacity for critical services like first responders, health and emergency management services, and government agencies so that remote workers do not face any outages.

The company says it is closely monitoring the Office 365 services so that it can make adjustments in the relevant services to avoid extra load or impact on user experience.

The current list of temporary adjustments to OneNote, SharePoint and Stream include:

OneNote:

OneNote in Teams will be read-only for commercial tenants, excluding EDU. Users can go to OneNote for the web for editing.

Download size and sync frequency of file attachments have been changed

SharePoint:

We are rescheduling specific backend operations to regional evening and weekend business hours. Impacted capabilities include migration, DLP and delays in file management after uploading a new file, video or image.

Reduced video resolution for playback videos.

Stream:

People timeline has been disabled for newly uploaded videos. Pre-existing videos will not be impacted.

Meeting recording video resolution adjusted to 720p

Via: ZDNet