Massive Dominos breach may have exposed details of your pizza orders

If you’ve ordered a pizza online from Dominos India, then there is a high probability that your personal details have been exposed by hackers. Following the Indian Airlines data breach, we now have come across another data breach that has exposed data of about 18 crore pizza orders. This closet to 13TB of employees and consumer data is up for public access.

According to security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, the details leaked include personally identifiable details like names, email addresses, mobile numbers, GPS coordinates and more related to Domino’s orders. The interlopers have created a search engine on the dark web that allows almost anyone with slightly more than basic knowledge of the internet, to pull out data based on email or phone number.

Again!! Data of 18 Crore orders of #Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc. #InfoSec #GDPR #DataLeak @fs0c131y pic.twitter.com/wIwL5ct6hXMay 21, 2021 See more

What is worse here is that the hackers have put the data for public access and don't even require a Tor or Onion browser to access it. The group behind this hack has stated that they will make payment details and employee files public soon.

TechRadar India has verified that the leaked details match the actual records. The Darkweb website showed details like address, purchase history, address, the total number of orders and total amount, etc. for a handful of mobile numbers from across the country.

The details of this breach first emerged last month when Alon Gal, co-founder and CTO of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock shared the news via Twitter. That time though, the stack of information was being sold for around two to eight bitcoins. The hackers had also demanded 50 bitcoin ransom from Dominos to block the sale of its data.

The data stolen by these hackers belong to a period between 2015-2021. While the representatives of Dominos India have confirmed that they had identified an ‘information security’ incident recently, the company, however, claims that no financial information of users had been compromised.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!