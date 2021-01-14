Logitech wants to bring video conferencing to meeting rooms everywhere

Logitech has unveiled a new portfolio of meeting room devices that promises to transform video conferencing wherever it takes place.

The new releases should prove particularly popular with enterprise firms that will continue to embrace hybrid workplaces even when the world has moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the new devices is the Logitech Rally Bar, a purpose-built meeting room solution for medium-sized rooms, and the Logitech Rally Bar Mini for smaller venues. Similarly, the Logitech RoomMate is perfectly designed for larger spaces, allowing users to run video conferencing tools on Logitech conference cams without needing a PC or Mac.

Raising the bar

Both the Rally Bar and the Rally Bar Mini come with a range of impressive features, including artificial intelligence technology to enhance camera control, and crystal clear 4K resolution.

The Logitech Rally Bar will be available in the first quarter of this year, priced at $3,999. Both the Rally Bar Mini and Logitech RoomMate will follow later and cost $2,999 and $999 respectively.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the popularity of video conferencing solutions has surged, with in-person meetings unable to take place safely. Logitech has confirmed that all three of its newly announced devices are compatible with popular video conferencing solutions like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

“We’ve always methodically focused on what customers want, and that’s products with premium quality at a reasonable price,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president at Logitech Video Collaboration.

“From ease of use and manageability, to bringing scale to businesses, we want to make products bigger and better, while reducing complexity. Our goal is to put video in every meeting space in the world. In order to do that, we need to make it easy, simple and cost-effective, which is what we believe we’ve achieved with this new portfolio of products.”