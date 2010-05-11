Twitter gets ready for business time

Twitter has finally revealed its business-based plans to a lucky few companies who use the micro-blogging service.

Mashable has had it confirmed that Twitter has begun rolling out the service to a number of companies but this is said to be expanding.

There are a number of things a business account will allow companies to do, including the customising of the profile page, the addition of a Verified Account badge (which was previously only given to individuals) and a whole bunch of extra features that have been tailored to help businesses reach as many customers as possible.

Just the business?

One of the extra preferences is that you can receive direct messages from anybody, which essentially means businesses can make their Twitter account an easier place to get direct contact and maybe improve their customer service – something that all of us would appreciate.

All of this new functionality is bound to come at a price, but this hasn't been verified yet.

This Business Centre is just one way Twitter is looking at to make money. Recently it also announced the arrival of sponsored tweets to the service.

