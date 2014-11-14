Skype for Web brings the conversation direct to your browser

Look at how happy he is about the news

Microsoft has announced the beta version of Skype for Web, which brings the service from the desktop and into the browser.

Everything is done through Skype.com, powered by the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), which will eventually support Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers without the need for a plugin.

Yes ok, technically Skype is already useable in a browser, but only through the Outlook.com service. Skype for Web will blow it wide open, and could pose a nasty threat to Google Hangouts.

However, it's not fully available just yet. Skype for Web will be made available to a "small number of existing and new users to begin with" and gradually rolling out to the rest of the world in "the coming months".