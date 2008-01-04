PlayStation Network set for monthly fee?

Is Sony about to start charging for use of the PlayStation Network?

Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE) could be about to charge gamers a subscription fee to use the PlayStation Network (PSN). The proposal could see gamers being charged a monthly fee to receive unlimited PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PSone game downloads, according to our sister site CVG.

The story stems from a Sony questionnaire in Asia which asked PlayStation gamers whether they'd be prepared to pay a monthly fee.

The PlayStation Network is currently a rather feeble service in comparison to Microsoft's mighty Xbox Live. SCE will have to significantly improve things if it wants gamers to pay for the privilege of using the PSN.

Luckily, paying for good service is something most gamers are prepared to do.