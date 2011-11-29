Microsoft overhauls SkyDrive cloud storage

Microsoft has announced that its cloud-based storage system SkyDrive has been overhauled to allow 'app-centric' sharing.

Microsoft insists that the update, which also offers up better file management, HTML5 uploads and CSS transitions, is based on user feedback.

Also included are photo improvements (including geo-tagging support), support for more file types and performance enhancements.

Key product

SkyDrive is a key Microsoft product, although it has very much been left in the background to date, basically offering cloud storage that can be tied into a plethora of the software giant's other products.

Microsoft's changes should mean single file sharing is much easier, and documents in Office Web Apps can be shared from within the program rather than forcing you to exit – a key complaint of SkyDrive users to date.

Drag and drop has been implemented for HTML5 file API supporting browsers, and rich PDF files can now be read from within SkyDrive.