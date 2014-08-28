HP to launch seven Gen9 Servers

On September 8, HP will launch a portfolio of seven ProLiant Generation 9 (Gen9) Servers designed to help clients accelerate IT service delivery, reduce IT costs and lower energy consumption.

The servers are built to function across converged infrastructures, as well as cloud and software-defined environments. New features for the Gen9 portfolio include converged management across servers, storage and networking that will allow IT to control storage across the entire enterprise via several networks.

Compared to HP's Gen8 servers, the new lineup offers three times more compute capacity, 66 times faster service delivery, and it can handle four times the IT workload performance.

The first Gen9 servers, which will hit the market on September 8, are racks designed for small and mid-sized businesses (DL160 ad DL180). HP will roll out five additional platforms in the coming months, including two 2P servers (DL360 and DL380), as well as a performance tower (the ML350). HP will also launch a new blade product, (the DL460C) as well as two high-compute products, the Apollo 6000 and Apollo 8000 on Gen9 processors.

Why the new lineup?

"Today's IT is inefficient, slow, and manually driven," says Peter Schrady, VP & GM of HP's Rack and Tower Server Business. "Every minute people send 240 million emails. IT has not been able to keep pace with the growing demand."

Schrady says HP's new "multi-year server strategy" shifts the focus from a siloed approach to server management to a more cohesive pooling of resources that can "dynamically align IT services and compute business goals."