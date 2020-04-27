Huawei Y8s specs leaked - 48MP primary camera and more

The Huawei Y series entry-level smartphones are getting a much-awaited update in the form of the Huawei Y8s, latest leaks have revealed. Of course, the question around how we missed the Huawei Y8 still needs to be answered.

The latest leak comes from well-known tipster Evan Blass and the data suggests that the device looks more like a 2018 smartphone back when the newest trend is the ‘notched’ design. The display has thin bezels all around, except for the wide notch on the top.

The leaks mainly give out the purported design and color scheme, while details of the processor used and the Android version are not yet available. The smartphone could house a fingerprint reader on the back of the device, while the material chosen for the back panel remains a mystery for now.

The phone looks appealing with a green, glossy back panel in a gradient finish. A power button and volume rocker are located on the top right side of the smartphone as per the leaked image.

However, the type of charging port, availability of 3.5 mm audio port and glass protection is not available at the moment.

Notched-display

The Y8s could sport a notched-display with a 48MP primary camera at the rear, with the flash perched right below the secondary camera sensor. The rear camera setup looks similar to the 2020 trend of placing sensors in a rectangular array.

How big the bottom bezel and chin are, we cannot conclude by looking at the leaked image, nor can we ascertain if a USB type-C charging is supported. No details of the battery capacity and whether it supports some form of fast charging is available via the leaks.

It is interesting to note that Huawei has recently launched the Huawei Nova 7 5G, 7 Pro 5G and Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G series of smartphones as well.