Huawei launches Mate 30E Pro smartphone with Kirin 990E chipset

Huawei has launched the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus, and Porsche Design Mate 40 RS, and with it the Mate 30E Pro which was a surprise unveiling. The Huawei Mate 30E Pro was launched for its home market in China.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is identical to the Mate 30 Pro that the company launched last year. But the basic difference between the two smartphones is that the Huawei Mate 30E Pro is powered by the new Kirin 990E chipset.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro: Specs and features

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro, like we mentioned earlier, features the new Kirin 990E chipset and comes with 5G. This is an improved version of the Kirin 990 chipset. The Kirin 990E chipset has two Cortex-A76 performance cores that are clocked at up to 2.86 GHz. Besides these, there are six other cores that boost performance. It comes with a Mali-G76 GPU and uses EMUI 11 with Android 11.

It comes with a 6.53-inch display and has 8GB RAM with options for 128GB or 256GB storage. In terms of cameras the Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes with a quad camera setup on the back. This setup features a 40-megapixel f/1.6 wide lens as the primary, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, another 40-megapixel f/1.8 ultrawide lens, and a TOF 3D depth lens. The camera comes with Phase Detection Auto-Focus and optical image stabilization as well.

On the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.0 wide lens and a TOF 3D lens for depth that also doubles as a biometrics sensor. The Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging. The smartphone is going for sale in China on November 1. It will be available in Glass-Clad Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, and Emerald Green colours beside the vegan leather orange and green.