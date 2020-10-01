GoDaddy now allows you to sell on Facebook, Instagram and Google Shopping

GoDaddy customers will now be able to sell their products on Facebook and Instagram through the web hosting company's Websites + Marketing Ecommerce solution.

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce now enables customers to create shoppable posts and to setup shops on the two popular social networks. Products added to a user's online store will automatically sync to their Instagram and Facebook accounts and this also includes any updates to a product's information including its description, photos, price, quantity, etc.

As an official Facebook Marketing Partner, GoDaddy was one of the earliest adopters of Facebook's Business Extension. Additionally through the company's latest integration, customers will also be able to create Facebook Dynamic Ads in order to maximize customer purchase activity.

In order to make the most of the social commerce opportunity for small businesses, Websites + marketing will also integrate with Instagram Checkout and more automated Facebook Shops on-boarding in the near future.

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce

GoDaddy's Websites + Marketing natively enables product listing, inventory management and order fulfillment all from one place without the need to install an add-ons or plug-ins.

To get started using these new integrations, customers can use their Online Store catalog to list products to the most popular online shopping destinations with just a few clicks. All orders arrive in one place so that users won't need to login to each marketplace every day to see what they've sold, what needs to be shipped and what needs to be restocked. Inventory is also automatically adjusted and synced as orders are received so online businesses won't have to worry about accidentally overselling out of stock items.

With the addition of GoDaddy's latest integration, Websites + Marketing Ecommerce enables customers to list their products on Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Etsy as well as on the most popular social media platforms and the world's biggest search platform, Google Shopping.

VP of products at GoDaddy Greg Goldfarb explained how Websites + Marketing Ecommerce can help entrepreneurs grow their businesses online in a press release, saying:

"Our goal is to help entrepreneurs grow online, so it's critical for them to sell where they will get the most engagement. By integrating Instagram and Facebook commerce, sellers can easily showcase products to audiences that are the most likely to buy and to spread the word. More than ever, small businesses need to sell everywhere that matters and to be efficient. That's why we built capabilities to sell across marketplaces, Google, and now Instagram and Facebook directly into our Online Store with a consistent workflow and a way to manage all your orders from one place,"