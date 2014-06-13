Other than Virtual Boy flashbacks, what did Miyamoto see in the Oculus Rift?

Remember the Virtual Boy, Nintendo's ill-fated attempt at virtual reality? We can tell you one person who would definitely rather forget it: Shigeru Miyamoto.

But the Mario creator decided it was time to to face virtual reality once again, and strapped on an Oculus Rift at this year's E3 to see what all the fuss was about.

Thing is, no none said what Miyamoto was playing or what he thought of it. What was running through his mind during those few moments?

Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has already said he'd love to see Pokemon in VR. But if any Nintendo franchise is going to get the treatment, it surely has to be F-Zero. Or Starfox. Or Metroid Prime. Heck, we'll take Dr. Mario.

