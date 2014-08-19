Minecraft for Oculus Rift may happen after all

Now THIS would be an Oculus seller

When Facebook announced it was buying Oculus Rift, a lot of people were unhappy, but perhaps no one more so than Minecraft creator Notch.

In fact, he was so annoyed that he scrapped plans to build a version of the wildly popular game for the VR visor. But he's now had some time to think about it, and Markus Persson (to give him his real name) might have changed his mind.

Speaking on Twitter, Notch said he's "officially over being upset about Facebook buying Oculus." To which Oculus CTO John Carmack replied "Say the word, ship the source and I'll make sure it runs well on you-know-what".

Responding to a fan query regarding whether a Minecraft Rift could happen, Notch said "That's up to the Minecraft dev team."

Don't take this as confirmation of Minecraft for Oculus, but things are definitely looking better than they were five months ago. We reckon VR Minecraft would be a real headset seller, so we're crossing our blocky fingers.