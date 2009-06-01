Golden Joysticks voting starts in earnest

Voting for the ever-competitive Golden Joysticks has now started in earnest, with the announcements of the shortlists for the video gaming awards.

The Golden Joysticks – run by the same publishers as TechRadar lest you didn't know – is one of the highlights of the UK gaming industry calendar, and has been running since 1982.

This year's gongs sees a whole hosts of top games vying to win the award and join the likes of CoD 4 and Guitar Hero III in the winners' annals.

Fall's gold?

The winners are announced on Friday October 30 – so still some time away – but in the meantime you should head on over to www.goldenjoystick.com to cast your votes.

The categories this year are:

Ultimate Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Soundtrack of the Year

Handheld Game of the Year

The One To Watch Award

Mobile Game of the Year

Multiplayer Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Publisher of the Year

Retailer of the Year

UK Developer of the Year