Golden Joysticks voting starts in earnest

Voting for the ever-competitive Golden Joysticks has now started in earnest, with the announcements of the shortlists for the video gaming awards.
The Golden Joysticks – run by the same publishers as TechRadar lest you didn't know – is one of the highlights of the UK gaming industry calendar, and has been running since 1982.
This year's gongs sees a whole hosts of top games vying to win the award and join the likes of CoD 4 and Guitar Hero III in the winners' annals.
Fall's gold?
The winners are announced on Friday October 30 – so still some time away – but in the meantime you should head on over to www.goldenjoystick.com to cast your votes.
The categories this year are:
Ultimate Game of the Year
Family Game of the Year
Soundtrack of the Year
Handheld Game of the Year
The One To Watch Award
Mobile Game of the Year
Multiplayer Game of the Year
Nintendo Game of the Year
Online Game of the Year
PC Game of the Year
PlayStation Game of the Year
Xbox Game of the Year
Publisher of the Year
Retailer of the Year
UK Developer of the Year