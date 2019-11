Everything you thought you knew about mushrooms and racing will change on April 23, as Nintendo will introduce an entire new speed category on Mario Kart 8 - 200cc.

Those extra ccs make a big difference as we can see in the new video Nintendo has posted, comparing 200cc with 150cc on Piranha Plant Pipeway.

And if you squint just a bit, you can pretend it's a preview for a new F-Zero game. Which is what we all really want, don't we?