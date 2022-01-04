Gaana personalises listening experience with an AutoQueue feature

Audio player loading…

Indian music streaming app Gaana unveiled a new feature that offers personalised music listening to its users. Named AutoQueue, it is basically nothing more than machine-created playlist that is created based on user's musical choices. But it also takes into consideration the occasion.

The new feature is powered by a machine learning algorithm that factors the probability of songs being heard together (past behavior) as well as similarity of music, tempo/bpm, etc to predict possible songs a user would like to hear after they have manually played one song.

The AutoQueue algorithm, the company said, analyses thousands of signals and data points to come up with personalized song suggestions.

It solves for "listeners block", claims Gaana

Gaana said that before creating the feature it took into account the fact that music and genre preferences changed for the same person depending on daily mood or a particular occasion. The AutoQue feature will come up with songs based on whether the user is, say, on a long drive or partying.

Users need to merely hit up a song, while Gaana plays similar songs on its own, This reduces manual searching time & solves “listener’s block”, Gaana said. AutoQueue also makes discovery of new music easier, with listeners getting served songs that they may not have heard till then.

Stating that in the last year and a half, audio streaming consumption is on the up, Sandeep Lodha, Gaana CEO said, “the feature is born of Gaana’s user research & tech capabilities and gives personalized endless background track to the lives our users live in the foreground.”

Gaana has also released a brand promotional film to communicate the ease of music listening with AutoQueue.

As of last year, Gaana claimed to have a music library of 45 million songs along with 5,000 user-generated podcasts per month in multiple genres and languages. It also says it has 200 million monthly users.

