Fuji goes after new users with the X-A10

We're still waiting to get our hands on Fuji's latest X-A3 that was announced at Photokina, but that hasn't stopped the company launching an even more affordable mirrorless camera, the X-A10.

Sharing a similar retro-inspired design to the X-A3, Fuji's softened the edges of the X-A10's top-plate with the other most noticeable difference between the two cameras the choice of sensor.

Unlike the X-A3 which uses a 24MP chip, the X-A10 utilises a 16.3MP APS-C sensor. Both cameras opt for a more traditional (and potentially cheaper to produce) Bayer pattern design, as opposed to Fujifilm's unique X-Trans design that's impressed us in cameras like the X-T2.

Moving on from the sensor, and while there's no built-in electronic viewfinder, however, there's a 3.0-inch tilting display that flips upwards 180 degrees for those that like to shoot selfies. Additionally, the camera sports a dedicated Eye Detection AF mode as well as a 49-point AF system.

Touchscreen functionality isn't included, however, but Fuji promises intuitive control with two command dials and an array of customiseable function buttons, while videos can be captured at Full HD.

The X-A10 will be available in January bundled with the latest 16-50mm kit lens priced at £499.00 - US and Aus prices to be confirmed.