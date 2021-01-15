DisplayPort 2.0 monitors have been delayed until later this year

Monitors supporting DisplayPort 2.0 technology have been delayed, with the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) now expecting devices to ship later this year. DisplayPort 2.0 monitors were initially expected to be released in late 2020.

It’s been almost two years since specifications were announced for DisplayPort 2.0, which is expected to offer some significant improvements over its predecessor DisplayPort 1.4. Notably, because DisplayPort 2.0 is able to manage nearly triple the bandwidth of DisplayPort 1.4, it can support much higher resolutions – even as high as 16K at 60Hz.

However, the excitement surrounding the technology will have to be tempered for the time being, as VESA although has confirmed that monitors boasting DisplayPort 2.0 tech are in development, no concrete release dates have been announced.

We've assembled a list of the best external monitors available

Here's our list of the best business laptops for working remotely

Also, these are the best business accessories on the market

Display delay

Reportedly, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the delay to the DisplayPort 2.0 releases, preventing hardware engineers from getting together to conduct interoperability tests.

VESA’s next PlugTest event, which should allow the DisplayPort rollout to gain some momentum again, is scheduled for spring of this year.

As well as promising higher resolutions, DisplayPort 2.0 will also offer enhanced refresh rates and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support without compression. HDR will enable monitors to display a broader spectrum of colors and contrasts, which is likely to be especially welcomed by avid gamers.

In addition to the release of DisplayPort 2.0, whenever that might be, the monitor space has a number of other excitement developments emerging. HDMI 2.1 monitors have been popping up with increasing regularity and USB-C monitors are now on the market.

All the latest display technology releases have been on show at this year’s CES 2021 event, which took place earlier this week.

This is all the gear you'll need to work from home successfully

Via The Verge