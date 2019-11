Steve Jobs' decisions to step down as CEO of Apple is just the latest dip in what has been a rollercoaster ride for the company over the past two years.

The tech titan has cited ill-health as the reason behind Jobs' decision, but Apple has never been in ruder health, despite the health problems of its most identifiable figure.

TechRadar has taken a look back at some of the key events in the past couple of years for Apple – including some massive highs and the odd low.