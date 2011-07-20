Mac OS X Lion roars into the Mac App Store

Lion will arrive on the Mac App Store on Wednesday

Apple has officially confirmed that Mac OS X Lion will be available to download from the Mac App Store on Wednesday.

The announcement, made by CFO Peter Oppenheimer at Apple's Q3 earnings call, confirms widespread reports that Apple would be holding overnight updates at its Apple Store retail outlets on Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Apple had released a Software Migration Assistant update to allow users' Macs to make an easier transition from Snow Leopard to OS X 10.7 Lion.

Cheap as chips

The Mac OS X upgrade, which brings over 250 new features and an iOS-like user interface, will cost UK Mac users just £20.99 when it arrives on the Mac App Store on Wednesday morning.

It's the first iteration of Mac OS X that is available download only, with Apple doing away with hard-disc sales.

Speculation was also rife that Apple would choose Lion launch day to unveil its heavily-anticipated MacBook Air refresh, but there was no mention of new hardware at the conference call.

