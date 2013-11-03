Apple's head of iOS engineering, Henri Lamiraux leaves company after 23 years

Lamiraux decided iOS 7 was to be his last release

Apple's Vice President of iOS Engineering, Henri Lamiraux has left the company after 23 years, it emerged this weekend.

After changing his employment status to 'Retired' on Facebook and LinkedIn, Lamiruax confirmed to 9to5Mac that he had indeed left the company he first joined back in 1990.

He told the site he'd been away from Apple for two weeks and had decided a "little while ago" that iOS 7 would be his last major release

Lamiraux, who'd been officially woking on iOS since 2005, was in charge of developing the applications which come with the software, according to reports.

"The executive also led feature-implementation across the operating system, and he managed both bug-fixing processes and feature distribution to consumers. He also managed the frameworks within the operating system that power features and allow developers to build applications." 9to5Mac wrote.

The VP's role had become more important in the last year, following the appointment of Craig Federighi as head of iOS and OS X, effectively making him the 'head of iOS'