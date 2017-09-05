Apple Music festival killed off after 10 years, two names and three venues

The annual Apple Music Festival is no more, Apple has confirmed to Music Business Worldwide.

The festival first took place in 2007, when it ran over the course of a whole month at London's ICA.

Over the years it moved through two subsequent venues (the Koko and The Roundhouse – both in London) and changed name in 2015 from the iTunes to Apple Music festival.

A shift in focus

For a global brand, the Apple Music festival's decidedly London focus was a bit of an anomaly in retrospect.

Indeed, as MBW points out, Apple appears to have shifted in recent years towards sponsoring one off events more globally including Arcade Fire in Brooklyn, and Drake's 2016 summer tour.

Additionally, the company has been investing more in video content such as Carpool Karaoke which also has a much higher reach than a live event held in the UK.

Apple isn't the only tech company to have a focus on live music. Earlier this year Amazon announced it would be offering Prime members exclusive tickets to intimate gigs across the UK and US.