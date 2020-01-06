AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a ridiculous 64-core CPU – and it's coming February 7

AMD has announced the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X at CES 2020, confirming its incredibly powerful enthusiast processor, with an unprecedented 64-cores – something we've never seen in a consumer CPU.

This will offer a level of performance that is usually reserved for servers and data centers, and the CPUs they run on usually cost huge amounts of money.

WIth the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, AMD wants to bring that kind of high performance component to enthusiasts and consumers, crucially with a price that is (relatively) affordable – and undercuts its chief rival Intel.

Great specs, awesome price

So, you're getting a processor with 64 cores and 128 threads, all for $3,990 (around £3,000, AU$5,700).

It offers up to 4.3GHz boost and is apparently 30% faster than dual Intel Xeon 8280s, which cost around $20,000.

That's an incredible achievement. It will be out February 7, 2020. We can't wait.

As Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, states when revealing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, this will be a "game changer" for content creators.