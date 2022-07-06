The Sims 4 money: make a lot of cash for your Sims fast

In The Sims 4 money is key to your success, and allows you to build and buy the house of your dreams. If you want to progress, you’re going to need a decent amount of Simoleons to make it happen.

There are a lot of ways to make money in The Sims, but only a few are the best and quickest ways. While you could spend your time toiling away at a job, why do that when you can use a couple of quick tips to maximize your returns?

While you can always use The Sims 4 cheats available to you, that can lock you out of achievements and can feel like a cheap way to get ahead. However, these tips are all within the rules of the game and are merely maximizing your returns in the most profitable ways.

So, if you are looking for a quick way to make a buck in The Sims 4, we have you covered. Here are a few ways to make more money than you'll ever need, all with just a little elbow grease.

The Sims 4 money

The Sims 4 money: painting

(Image credit: EA)

In the real world, it’s hard to sell your art, especially if you are a new painter, but that isn’t the case in The Sims 4. Even if you are just starting out, you can turn a profit quickly.

This is a well-known option for quickly turning a Simoleon, and has been a tried and true method for years at this point. The initial easel will cost you §350, but you will make that back and then some by painting just a few pieces.

As with a couple of things on this list, what’s great about this method is the more your Sim does it, the more they will be able to make from it. As their proficiency grows, you will be able to sell the paintings for more and more. All this method takes is a little time, but it’s a great way to make a steady income without having to go to work.

The Sims 4 money: gardening

(Image credit: EA Maxis)

If you perhaps do not want to express your artistic side, why not try utilizing your green finger?

Gardening is another activity that can reap wonderful rewards, allowing you to sell your harvests. Hell, why even sell your own greens, when you can just sell what you find? Fruit and flowers can be found all over a neighborhood, so why not reap what you can from your surroundings?

Like painting, gardening will only get better as you do it, so if you keep working at it, you can make some serious money.

Another aspect is if you have the Seasons expansion pack, you can grow a Money tree. They cost 5000 aspiration points, so will take some time to cultivate, but if you are a great enough gardener to make a perfect money tree, you can harvest §22225 off of it every time. That is a lot of Simoleons!



The Sims 4 money: digging

(Image credit: EA)

Just as you can take fruit and plants from the world around you, they aren’t the only bounty the earth can provide for your Sims. In fact, the earth itself can give you a ton of money. Digging is a great way to grind out some extra money.

In order to dig, you need to find rocks out in the world, all of which can provide big (and not so big rewards.) Rocks you crack open can have anything from a plethora of crystals, fossils, metals, or trophies.

You can even find treasure maps out in the world, so if you do, be sure to keep them and try to follow the trail to treasures untold.