GTA 5 cheats: codes and phone numbers for PS4, Xbox One and PC

All the GTA 5 cheats you could ever need

GTA 5 cheats: cars racing in the street
(Image: © Rockstar Games)
Looking for GTA 5 cheats to help you take your Grand Theft Auto experience to the next level? Then you're in the right place.

It's been almost a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released and while Rockstar Games' open-world playground remains extremely popular, with regular updates rolled out, utilizing GTA 5's many cheats has become a great way of mixing things up a little. Whether you want to take Los Santos to new heights with low gravity or use explosive fists to punch your adversaries into oblivion, GTA 5 cheats are a sure-fire way to make the game more interesting (read: fun).

The best part is, activating GTA 5 cheats - much like in previous GTA games - is pretty straightforward. GTA 5 cheats on PS4 and Xbox One simply consist of patterned button inputs (though some may not be as memorable as the “left, down, right, up, left, down, right, up” pattern from San Andreas). PC cheats are even more straightforward, simply requiring you to press a key on your keyboard and type a word. That's right, endless possibilities, in no time at all.

What's more, when GTA on PS5 and Xbox Series X releases on March 25, we expect these cheats will continue to work, offering the chance to enjoy God mode in a visually and technically enhanced Los Santos. 

So, if you want to know how to lower your Wanted level or to spawn some outrageous vehicles ‘just because’, read on as we run through all GTA 5 cheat codes, including information on how to trigger each gameplay tweak specifically for your preferred platform.

GTA 5 cheat codes: how to open the GTA 5 cheat console

GTA5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The way you input cheats in GTA 5 is different on each platform and will depend on which kind of gamepad or input method you’re using. Keep it in mind that activating cheats will make you incapable of popping achievements or trophies on your given platform. Here’s a handy list so you don’t get lost. 

We advise not to save after using cheats in GTA 5 as some are unable to be reversed, while others can be if you enter the cheat code again.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PS4 and PS3

If you’re playing with a PlayStation controller (including the DualShock and DualSense) then you don't need to specifically open a cheats console. Instead, when in-game, you’ll just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on Xbox One and Xbox 360

If you’re playing GTA 5 with an Xbox gamepad, like PlayStation players, you don't need to specifically open a cheat console. Instead, while in-game, you just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PC

On PC you’ll need to hit the tilde key on your keyboard when in-game to open the cheats console. The key looks like this '~' and should be hiding underneath the 'ESC' button on your keyboard. If you're in a region outside the US, hit whichever button is below the ESC key. Hitting this key will open up the developer console where you can input cheats.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on all platforms

Across all platforms, you can use your in-game phone to activate GTA 5 cheats if you prefer. This involves opening your phone, navigating to the contacts screen, and then hitting the prompt to activate the keypad where you can key in the phrase, fronted by 1-999-.

GTA 5 cheats: wanted level cheats

GTA 5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

These will be your go-to codes if you want to lose the cops in Los Santos (or perhaps gain them if you’re feeling up to it!) 

Lower your wanted Level

  • PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
  • PC: LAWYERUP
  • All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787 

Raise your wanted Level

  • PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • PC: FUGITIVE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483 

GTA 5 cheats: health, ammo and equipment cheats

GTA 5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA 5 cheats to become invincible and up your arsenal, filling your inventory with equipment and weapons.

Full health and armor

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TURTLE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-887-853 

Give parachute

  • PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB 
  • PC: SKYDIVE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483

All weapons and ammo

  • PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: TOOLUP
  • All Platforms: 1-999-866-587 

God mode (five minute timer)

  • PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
  • PC: PAINKILLER
  • All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537 

Full special ability meter

  • PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
  • PC: POWERUP
  • All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787 

GTA 5 cheats: gameplay modifiers

GTA 5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA 5 cheats to modify the open world and your abilities within it!

Max running speed

  • PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
  • PC: CATCHME
  • All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463 

Max swimming speed

  • PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
  • PC: GOTGILLS
  • All Platforms: 1-999-4684-4557 

Low gravity

  • PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
  • PC: FLOATER
  • All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837

Explosive punches

  • PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
  • PC: HOTHANDS
  • All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637 

Drunk mode

  • PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
  • PC: LIQUOR
  • All Platforms: 1-999-547-861

Aim in slow-mo

  • PS4/PS3: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
  • PC: DEADEYE
  • All Platforms: 1-999-3323-393 

Skydive (drops you from the top of the skybox)

  • PS4/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
  • PC: SKYFALL
  • All Platforms: 1-999-759-3255 

Super jump

  • PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
  • PC: HOPTOIT
  • All Platforms: 1-999-467-8648

Explosive bullets

  • PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
  • PC: HIGHEX
  • All Platforms: 1-999-444-439 

Burning bullets

  • PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
  • PC: INCENDIARY
  • All Platforms: 1-999-462-363-4279

Director mode (play as any NPC)

  • PC: JRTALENT
  • All Platforms: 1-999-5782-5368

Black cellphones (causes a random explosion)

  • All Platforms: 1-999-367-3767

Slow-mo gameplay

  • PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
  • PC: SLOWMO
  • All Platforms: 1-999-756-966 

Change weather type

  • PS4/PS3: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
  • PC: MAKEITRAIN
  • All Platforms: 1-999-625-348-7246

Bad drivers (cars swerve into you)

  • PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
  • PC: SNOWDAY
  • All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329

GTA 5 cheats: vehicle spawn cheats

GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA cheats to spawn planes, limos, automobiles, bikes, whatever you please!

Duster

  • PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
  • PC: FLYSPRAY
  • All Platforms: 1-999-3597-7729 

Stunt plane

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
  • PC: BARNSTORM
  • All Platforms: 1-999-227-678-676 

Dodo

  • PC: EXTINCT
  • All Platforms: 1-999-398-4628 

Buzzard attack chopper

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
  • PC: BUZZOFF
  • All Platforms: 1-999-2899-633

Kraken submarine

  • PC: BUBBLES
  • All Platforms: 1-999-282-2537 

Duke O'Death

  • PC: DEATHCAR
  • All Platforms: 1-999-3328-4227

Caddy

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
  • PC: HOLEIN1
  • All Platforms: 1-999-4653-461

Limo

  • PS4/PS3: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
  • PC: VINEWOOD
  • All Platforms: 1-999-8463-9663

Trashmaster

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
  • PC: TRASHED
  • All Platforms: 1-999-8727-433 

Comet

  • PS4/PS3: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
  • PC: COMET
  • All Platforms: 1-999-266-38 

Rapid GT 

  • PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
  • PC: RAPIDGT
  • All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348 

Sanchez

  • PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
  • PC: OFFROAD
  • All Platforms: 1-999-633-7623 

PCJ

  • PS4/PS3: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
  • PC: ROCKET
  • All Platforms: 1-999-762-538 

BMX

  • PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
  • Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
  • PC: BANDIT
  • All Platforms: 1-999-226-348 
