GTA 5 cheats: codes and phone numbers for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Looking for GTA 5 cheats to help you take your Grand Theft Auto experience to the next level? Then you're in the right place.
It's been almost a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released and while Rockstar Games' open-world playground remains extremely popular, with regular updates rolled out, utilizing GTA 5's many cheats has become a great way of mixing things up a little. Whether you want to take Los Santos to new heights with low gravity or use explosive fists to punch your adversaries into oblivion, GTA 5 cheats are a sure-fire way to make the game more interesting (read: fun).
The best part is, activating GTA 5 cheats - much like in previous GTA games - is pretty straightforward. GTA 5 cheats on PS4 and Xbox One simply consist of patterned button inputs (though some may not be as memorable as the “left, down, right, up, left, down, right, up” pattern from San Andreas). PC cheats are even more straightforward, simply requiring you to press a key on your keyboard and type a word. That's right, endless possibilities, in no time at all.
What's more, when GTA on PS5 and Xbox Series X releases on March 25, we expect these cheats will continue to work, offering the chance to enjoy God mode in a visually and technically enhanced Los Santos.
So, if you want to know how to lower your Wanted level or to spawn some outrageous vehicles ‘just because’, read on as we run through all GTA 5 cheat codes, including information on how to trigger each gameplay tweak specifically for your preferred platform.
GTA 5 cheat codes: how to open the GTA 5 cheat console
The way you input cheats in GTA 5 is different on each platform and will depend on which kind of gamepad or input method you’re using. Keep it in mind that activating cheats will make you incapable of popping achievements or trophies on your given platform. Here’s a handy list so you don’t get lost.
We advise not to save after using cheats in GTA 5 as some are unable to be reversed, while others can be if you enter the cheat code again.
How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PS4 and PS3
If you’re playing with a PlayStation controller (including the DualShock and DualSense) then you don't need to specifically open a cheats console. Instead, when in-game, you’ll just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.
How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on Xbox One and Xbox 360
If you’re playing GTA 5 with an Xbox gamepad, like PlayStation players, you don't need to specifically open a cheat console. Instead, while in-game, you just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.
How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PC
On PC you’ll need to hit the tilde key on your keyboard when in-game to open the cheats console. The key looks like this '~' and should be hiding underneath the 'ESC' button on your keyboard. If you're in a region outside the US, hit whichever button is below the ESC key. Hitting this key will open up the developer console where you can input cheats.
How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on all platforms
Across all platforms, you can use your in-game phone to activate GTA 5 cheats if you prefer. This involves opening your phone, navigating to the contacts screen, and then hitting the prompt to activate the keypad where you can key in the phrase, fronted by 1-999-.
GTA 5 cheats: wanted level cheats
These will be your go-to codes if you want to lose the cops in Los Santos (or perhaps gain them if you’re feeling up to it!)
Lower your wanted Level
- PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- PC: LAWYERUP
- All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787
Raise your wanted Level
- PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- PC: FUGITIVE
- All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483
GTA 5 cheats: health, ammo and equipment cheats
Use these GTA 5 cheats to become invincible and up your arsenal, filling your inventory with equipment and weapons.
Full health and armor
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TURTLE
- All Platforms: 1-999-887-853
Give parachute
- PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
- PC: SKYDIVE
- All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483
All weapons and ammo
- PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TOOLUP
- All Platforms: 1-999-866-587
God mode (five minute timer)
- PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
- PC: PAINKILLER
- All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537
Full special ability meter
- PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
- PC: POWERUP
- All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787
GTA 5 cheats: gameplay modifiers
Use these GTA 5 cheats to modify the open world and your abilities within it!
Max running speed
- PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
- PC: CATCHME
- All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463
Max swimming speed
- PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
- PC: GOTGILLS
- All Platforms: 1-999-4684-4557
Low gravity
- PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
- PC: FLOATER
- All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837
Explosive punches
- PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: HOTHANDS
- All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637
Drunk mode
- PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
- PC: LIQUOR
- All Platforms: 1-999-547-861
Aim in slow-mo
- PS4/PS3: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
- PC: DEADEYE
- All Platforms: 1-999-3323-393
Skydive (drops you from the top of the skybox)
- PS4/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- PC: SKYFALL
- All Platforms: 1-999-759-3255
Super jump
- PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
- PC: HOPTOIT
- All Platforms: 1-999-467-8648
Explosive bullets
- PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
- PC: HIGHEX
- All Platforms: 1-999-444-439
Burning bullets
- PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
- PC: INCENDIARY
- All Platforms: 1-999-462-363-4279
Director mode (play as any NPC)
- PC: JRTALENT
- All Platforms: 1-999-5782-5368
Black cellphones (causes a random explosion)
- All Platforms: 1-999-367-3767
Slow-mo gameplay
- PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
- PC: SLOWMO
- All Platforms: 1-999-756-966
Change weather type
- PS4/PS3: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: MAKEITRAIN
- All Platforms: 1-999-625-348-7246
Bad drivers (cars swerve into you)
- PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: SNOWDAY
- All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329
GTA 5 cheats: vehicle spawn cheats
Use these GTA cheats to spawn planes, limos, automobiles, bikes, whatever you please!
Duster
- PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- PC: FLYSPRAY
- All Platforms: 1-999-3597-7729
Stunt plane
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
- PC: BARNSTORM
- All Platforms: 1-999-227-678-676
Dodo
- PC: EXTINCT
- All Platforms: 1-999-398-4628
Buzzard attack chopper
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: BUZZOFF
- All Platforms: 1-999-2899-633
Kraken submarine
- PC: BUBBLES
- All Platforms: 1-999-282-2537
Duke O'Death
- PC: DEATHCAR
- All Platforms: 1-999-3328-4227
Caddy
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- PC: HOLEIN1
- All Platforms: 1-999-4653-461
Limo
- PS4/PS3: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
- PC: VINEWOOD
- All Platforms: 1-999-8463-9663
Trashmaster
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
- PC: TRASHED
- All Platforms: 1-999-8727-433
Comet
- PS4/PS3: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: COMET
- All Platforms: 1-999-266-38
Rapid GT
- PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
- PC: RAPIDGT
- All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348
Sanchez
- PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: OFFROAD
- All Platforms: 1-999-633-7623
PCJ
- PS4/PS3: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: ROCKET
- All Platforms: 1-999-762-538
BMX
- PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2
- Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- PC: BANDIT
- All Platforms: 1-999-226-348
