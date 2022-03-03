GTA 5 cheats: codes and phone numbers for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Looking for GTA 5 cheats to help you take your Grand Theft Auto experience to the next level? Then you're in the right place.

It's been almost a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released and while Rockstar Games' open-world playground remains extremely popular, with regular updates rolled out, utilizing GTA 5's many cheats has become a great way of mixing things up a little. Whether you want to take Los Santos to new heights with low gravity or use explosive fists to punch your adversaries into oblivion, GTA 5 cheats are a sure-fire way to make the game more interesting (read: fun).

The best part is, activating GTA 5 cheats - much like in previous GTA games - is pretty straightforward. GTA 5 cheats on PS4 and Xbox One simply consist of patterned button inputs (though some may not be as memorable as the “left, down, right, up, left, down, right, up” pattern from San Andreas). PC cheats are even more straightforward, simply requiring you to press a key on your keyboard and type a word. That's right, endless possibilities, in no time at all.

What's more, when GTA on PS5 and Xbox Series X releases on March 25, we expect these cheats will continue to work, offering the chance to enjoy God mode in a visually and technically enhanced Los Santos.

So, if you want to know how to lower your Wanted level or to spawn some outrageous vehicles ‘just because’, read on as we run through all GTA 5 cheat codes, including information on how to trigger each gameplay tweak specifically for your preferred platform.

GTA 5 cheat codes: how to open the GTA 5 cheat console

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The way you input cheats in GTA 5 is different on each platform and will depend on which kind of gamepad or input method you’re using. Keep it in mind that activating cheats will make you incapable of popping achievements or trophies on your given platform. Here’s a handy list so you don’t get lost.

We advise not to save after using cheats in GTA 5 as some are unable to be reversed, while others can be if you enter the cheat code again.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PS4 and PS3

If you’re playing with a PlayStation controller (including the DualShock and DualSense) then you don't need to specifically open a cheats console. Instead, when in-game, you’ll just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on Xbox One and Xbox 360

If you’re playing GTA 5 with an Xbox gamepad, like PlayStation players, you don't need to specifically open a cheat console. Instead, while in-game, you just have to follow the inputs listed below to the best of your ability. Once you finish the sequence the cheat should activate.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on PC

On PC you’ll need to hit the tilde key on your keyboard when in-game to open the cheats console. The key looks like this '~' and should be hiding underneath the 'ESC' button on your keyboard. If you're in a region outside the US, hit whichever button is below the ESC key. Hitting this key will open up the developer console where you can input cheats.

How to open the GTA 5 cheats console on all platforms

Across all platforms, you can use your in-game phone to activate GTA 5 cheats if you prefer. This involves opening your phone, navigating to the contacts screen, and then hitting the prompt to activate the keypad where you can key in the phrase, fronted by 1-999-.

GTA 5 cheats: wanted level cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

These will be your go-to codes if you want to lose the cops in Los Santos (or perhaps gain them if you’re feeling up to it!)

Lower your wanted Level

PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT PC: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP All Platforms: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise your wanted Level

PS4/PS3: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT PC: FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE All Platforms: 1-999-3844-8483

GTA 5 cheats: health, ammo and equipment cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA 5 cheats to become invincible and up your arsenal, filling your inventory with equipment and weapons.

Full health and armor

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB PC: TURTLE

TURTLE All Platforms: 1-999-887-853

Give parachute

PS4/PS3: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB PC: SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE All Platforms: 1-999-759-3483

All weapons and ammo

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB PC: TOOLUP

TOOLUP All Platforms: 1-999-866-587

God mode (five minute timer)

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PC: PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER All Platforms: 1-999-7246-545-537

Full special ability meter

PS4/PS3: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Xbox One / Xbox 360: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A PC: POWERUP

POWERUP All Platforms: 1-999-769-3787

GTA 5 cheats: gameplay modifiers

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA 5 cheats to modify the open world and your abilities within it!

Max running speed

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X PC: CATCHME

CATCHME All Platforms: 1-999-2288-463

Max swimming speed

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT PC: GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS All Platforms: 1-999-4684-4557

Low gravity

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT PC: FLOATER

FLOATER All Platforms: 1-999-356-2837

Explosive punches

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT PC: HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS All Platforms: 1-999-4684-2637

Drunk mode

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT PC: LIQUOR

LIQUOR All Platforms: 1-999-547-861

Aim in slow-mo

PS4/PS3: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Xbox One / Xbox 360: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A PC: DEADEYE

DEADEYE All Platforms: 1-999-3323-393

Skydive (drops you from the top of the skybox)

PS4/PS3: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT PC: SKYFALL

SKYFALL All Platforms: 1-999-759-3255

Super jump

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT PC: HOPTOIT

HOPTOIT All Platforms: 1-999-467-8648

Explosive bullets

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB PC: HIGHEX

HIGHEX All Platforms: 1-999-444-439

Burning bullets

PS4/PS3: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB PC: INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY All Platforms: 1-999-462-363-4279

Director mode (play as any NPC)

PC: JRTALENT

JRTALENT All Platforms: 1-999-5782-5368

Black cellphones (causes a random explosion)

All Platforms: 1-999-367-3767

Slow-mo gameplay

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB PC: SLOWMO

SLOWMO All Platforms: 1-999-756-966

Change weather type

PS4/PS3: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X PC: MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN All Platforms: 1-999-625-348-7246

Bad drivers (cars swerve into you)

PS4/PS3: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB PC: SNOWDAY

SNOWDAY All Platforms: 1-999-7669-329

GTA 5 cheats: vehicle spawn cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Use these GTA cheats to spawn planes, limos, automobiles, bikes, whatever you please!

Duster

PS4/PS3: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB PC: FLYSPRAY

FLYSPRAY All Platforms: 1-999-3597-7729

Stunt plane

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y PC: BARNSTORM

BARNSTORM All Platforms: 1-999-227-678-676

Dodo

PC: EXTINCT

EXTINCT All Platforms: 1-999-398-4628

Buzzard attack chopper

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y PC: BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF All Platforms: 1-999-2899-633

Kraken submarine

PC: BUBBLES

BUBBLES All Platforms: 1-999-282-2537

Duke O'Death

PC: DEATHCAR

DEATHCAR All Platforms: 1-999-3328-4227

Caddy

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A PC: HOLEIN1

HOLEIN1 All Platforms: 1-999-4653-461

Limo

PS4/PS3: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT PC: VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD All Platforms: 1-999-8463-9663

Trashmaster

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT PC: TRASHED

TRASHED All Platforms: 1-999-8727-433

Comet

PS4/PS3: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB PC: COMET

COMET All Platforms: 1-999-266-38

Rapid GT

PS4/PS3: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT PC: RAPIDGT

RAPIDGT All Platforms: 1-999-727-4348

Sanchez

PS4/PS3: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PC: OFFROAD

OFFROAD All Platforms: 1-999-633-7623

PCJ

PS4/PS3: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB PC: ROCKET

ROCKET All Platforms: 1-999-762-538

BMX

PS4/PS3: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox 360: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT PC: BANDIT

BANDIT All Platforms: 1-999-226-348