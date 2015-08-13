How to choose an office printer

All hail the paperless office! Early exponents of all-digital offices didn't count on printers getting so darned good at being all-round office busybodies. The latest models from the likes of Epson, HP, Canon and Brother can scan, copy and fax, print double-sided and superfast in A3 sizes and even in colour, plus they can be used by phones and tablets. Some can even be controlled from the other side of the world.

However, there are key questions to remember when choosing an office printer. Is speed a priority, or is low-cost more important? Do I need colour and exacting quality, or will mono, draft quality prints suffice? Will staff need to print remotely?

Whatever decisions you make will restrict what can be done in the future, so it's worth thinking about the needs of the office both generally and for specific teams. For instance, a team of magazine designers will have no use for a cheap mono laser printer, while an A3 colour inkjet is overkill for an office that prints only invoices and letters.