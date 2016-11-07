Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare multiplayer tips and tricks

After 13 years, the Duty that never stops Calling (even though you’ve almost certainly blocked its number by now) is heading into space and boy does it look good.

However, just because you’re now playing among the stars doesn’t mean this is the same old game you’ve been shooting your way through for more than a decade - Infinity Ward has transformed CoD, and it’s exactly what the series needed.

From the basic speed of movement to the Combat Rigs system, TechRadar has emptied many a clip into the ranks of the game’s online pantheon and brought you 10 tips to have you racking up XP and glory in no time.