The best grass type pokémon have many advantages in Pokémon Go and can be powerful opponents. In this guide, we’ll give you a rundown of what they can be used for and which you might want to focus on catching and training.

There are hundreds of catchable pokémon in Pokémon Go, so how do you pick which ones to catch and train? Well, the first step is to have a wide variety of types in your go-to team. Each pokémon type has its own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider when putting it up for battle, whether that be against a Gym or Team Rocket member, or in PvP with your friends or strangers in the Battle League. So it’s a good idea to study our Pokémon Go type chart to learn those strengths and weaknesses.

This guide will introduce you to the best grass type pokémon, for when you want to get into the weeds of doing well. grass types can be cute and floral like Bellossom or weird and wonderful like Tangrowth, but they all have certain strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as find out which are the best grass type pokémon you should keep an eye out for when exploring around your neighborhood and spend resources on in order to make them ready for battle.

The best grass type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are grass type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Grass type pokémon will take reduced damage from water, electric, ground, and grass type moves.

Grass type attacks are super effective against water, ground, and rock pokémon.

What are grass type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Grass type pokémon will take increased damage from fire, ice, poison, flying, and bug type moves.

Grass type attacks will not be very effective against fire, poison, flying, bug, Dragon, Steel, and other grass type pokémon.

What are the best grass type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Zarude

This mythical pokémon hasn’t been in the game for too long, but it’s already one of the best grass types to add to your collection and battle rotation. It has a great max CP making it a strong all-rounder in fights.

Zarude was available as a Special Research quest line reward, but unfortunately, the quest was only available for a limited time. If you have a Zarude, consider powering it up to be a part of your team. Otherwise, you might have to wait for it to make another appearance in the future.

Zarude is a dark and grass type pokémon. That means it is resistant to attacks from dark, electric, ghost, grass, ground, water, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it does have many weaknesses and will take additional damage from fairy, fighting, fire, flying, ice, poison and especially bug type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Venusaur

For a grass type pokémon that’s a bit easier to obtain, Venusaur is a great bet. Its bulk and strong attacks make it almost as powerful without being nearly as rare.

You can catch Bulbasaur in the wild and use candies to evolve them into Ivysaur and eventually Venusaur. Catch more Bulbasaur or walk with one as your buddy to gain candies.

Venusaur can also be Mega evolved, which will make it even more powerful. Shadow type Venusaur is also an option to consider.

Venusaur is a grass and poison type pokémon. That means it’s resistant to fighting, water, electric, fairy, and especially other grass type attacks. It does have a weakness to flying, fire, psychic, and ice attacks, however.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Leafeon

The grass type Eeveelution isn’t a bad pick for adding to your PvP team if you want to use something a little bit different. It has strong defenses and can be a good counter to the many water types that you may encounter.

Leafeon can be evolved from Eevee using 25 candies. Eeveelutions are usually random, but once per person, you can use special nicknames to force a specific evolution for Eevee. The name for Leafeon is “Linnea.” Alternatively, using a Mossy Lure from the item shop and spinning a Pokéstop will ensure that the next Eevee you evolve will be a Leafeon.

Leafeon is a pure grass type pokémon, so it’s resistant to ground, water, grass, and electric type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to flying, poison, bug, fire, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Vileplume

Finally, some people wonder whether they should evolve their Gloom into Vileplume or Bellossom. Vileplume is a strong attacker and typically will be more suited to battling those gyms or troublesome Team Rocket members.

You can ensure that you get a Vileplume by not using a Sun Stone on your Gloom, otherwise you will get a Bellossom. Either way, though, you’ll still need 100 candies.

Vileplume is a grass and poison type pokémon. That means it’s resistant to fighting, water, electric, fairy, and especially other grass type attacks. However, be careful as it does have a weakness to flying, fire, psychic, and ice attacks.