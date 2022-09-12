It's time to eel-levate your knowledge of Splatoon 3 maps. As with any great shooter, knowing your surroundings is often the difference between a win and a loss. With that in mind, we've got an inkling that you'll find our guide very useful.

Splatoon 3 is the latest entry in the popular series of Nintendo Switch third-person shooters. Unlike other entries in the genre, however, Splatoon asks you not to rack up the most frags, but to cover the map in as much ink as possible.

It goes without saying that this makes map knowledge even more important than usual. The series also boasts a vibrant aesthetic, most charmingly embodied in the Splatoon 3 idols. All in all, this makes for a unique twist on the classic third-person shooter formula.

Whether you've bought the full game, or are just jumping into the Splatoon 3 demo, you'll definitely need to know as much about the game's maps as possible. Fortunately, from the Splatlands to Greater Inkopolis, we've got you covered. With our help, you'll know exactly what to expect in no time.

Splatoon 3 maps: your complete guide

Splatoon 3 maps: Scorch Gorge

(Image credit: Nintendo)

First off, we have Scorch Gorge. In many ways, this is an archetypical Splatoon map, making ample use of verticality and open spaces, spiced up with the occasional smattering of cover and one or two narrow alleyways.

If you find yourself at ground level, keep your eyes on the walkways as well as the central tower – don't let an opportunistic sniper get the better of you. Consider familiarizing yourself with all the Splatoon 3 weapons so you know what to look out for.

Splatoon 3 maps: Eeltail Alley

(Image credit: Future)

In contrast to Scorch Gorge, Eeltail Alley is full of narrow pathways and criss-crossing intersections. You'll need to keep your head on a swivel as you move through the maze of alleyways and side streets.

That said, it still has that classic Splatoon verticality, so it won't all be Brellas and Brushes at short range. When this map's in the rotation, you may want to consider close-up options if you know you're headed to Eeltail Alley. And for slick evasion, you'll definitely want to know how to do the Splatoon 3 Squid Roll technique.

Splatoon 3 maps: Hagglefish Market

(Image credit: Future)

This vibrant map offers an intriguing slice of Inkopolis life. From a gameplay perspective, this map is something of a hybrid, offering areas of tight corridors and verticality interspersed with wider, open areas.

Hagglefish Market adds another twist to the mix, though. As you battle through the market, watch out for running water. It'll wash you away and take you out of the fight if you're not careful.

Splatoon 3 maps: Undertow Spillway

(Image credit: Future)

This industrial map offers more tight turnings as well as a lot of cover. However, the Spillway adds a new feature to the mix in the form of grated walls. Though you can't get through these in your Inkling form, in Squid form you can dive through them as if they weren't even there. Eagle-eyed players can even shoot through them if they like, creating new lines of fire across the map.

Splatoon 3 maps: Mincemeat Metalworks

(Image credit: Future)

This chaotic stage is built entirely from scrap. As you get to grips with it, you'll likely find it eclectic and unpredictable. Expect uneven corners and plenty of cover as you make your way across the Mincemeat Metalworks.

As you might expect, there's a good amount of verticality to be found on this map. Make ample use of your Squid form, and you'll be able to scale the towers of crates; rewarding you with some great vantage points.

Splatoon 3 maps: Hammerhead Bridge

(Image credit: Future)

A returning favorite, Hammerhead Bridge was first seen in Splatoon's debut on the Wii U. In that game, the bridge was under construction. Now that works have been completed, though, it's become a different map entirely. Expect relatively narrow paths that funnel players towards each other, encouraging close-quarters fights.

Hammerhead Bridge is split into two layers. The top one is a grated bridge running across the top of the map, while the bottom layer is full of cover and tighter corners. Opposing Squids and Octolings can come from above or below on Hammerhead Bridge, so keep your eyes peeled.

Splatoon 3 maps: Museum D'Alfonsino

(Image credit: Future)

Along with Hammerhead Bridge, Museum D'Alfonsino is another returning map from Splatoon's first incarnation. The map features lots of ramps and lots of different vantage points from which to shoot ink at your unsuspecting enemies.

There's a surprising lack of cover on the bottom level, so make sure to move as quickly as possible if you find yourself down there for a significant length of time. There are also a few grated surfaces dotted around, so don't be caught off guard by those.

Splatoon 3 maps: Mahi-Mahi Resort

(Image credit: Future)

Another map from the first game, Mahi-Mahi resort might seem like a normal map at first. However, you'll soon notice that the map is on a swimming pool that gradually drains of water over the course of a match.

This means that platforms will rise and fall relative to one another as the battle continues. As the water level lowers, more towers will become accessible and will provide you with extra cover. If you can get to them, there are some useful side towers that make great sniping points.

Splatoon 3 maps: Inkblot Art Academy

(Image credit: Future)

Returning from Splatoon 2, this map will allow you to live out every student's dream by allowing you to slather an academic campus in colorful ink. As you might expect from a jumbled collection of school buildings, there are lots of different levels and elevations for you to find as you make your way around.

On this map, both teams' spawn points can be reached through sneaky back routes, so be sure to keep your eyes open for ambushes and flanking attacks.

Splatoon 3 maps: Sturgeon Shipyard

(Image credit: Future)

Another Splatoon 2 callback, Sturgeon Shipyard is less of a shipyard and more of a literal ship under construction. Bridges are raised and lowered as the match progresses, creating and removing new pathways.

This means ambushes and sneak attacks are very much a possibility in Sturgeon Shipyard. Remember that bridges can make for decent cover when they're in the horizontal position too, so it's always a good idea to keep an eye on what the bridges are doing.

Splatoon 3 maps: Makomart

(Image credit: Future)

Also inherited from Splatoon 2, this map is very open and lacks for choke points. Though there are walls, ramps and cover, Chargers and other long-range weapons really reach their full potential in the Makomart.

Around the edges of the map, you'll find vantage-points galore, so if you want to avoid enemy fire, be sure to use Squid Form often and early.

Splatoon 3 maps: Wahoo World

(Image credit: Future)

This massive theme park is also borrowed from Splatoon 2. It's divided into three overlapping circles. In the middle, you'll find a rocket ride that spins around in the middle of the map. As the rocket moves, the area around the ride becomes usable and inkable.

On top of the rotating rocket platform, there are also bridges all over the map that extend and retract over the course of any given match. Keep your wits about you and watch your corners.

Congratulations, you now know everything you need to expect from Splatoon 3's maps. Keep verticality and vantage points in mind and you'll be splatting your enemies left, right, and center.