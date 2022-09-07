How to do a Splatoon 3 squid roll

When it comes to advanced movement, a Splatoon 3 Squid Roll is one of the key techniques you should get your head around. Whether you're a squid or a kid, mastering the Squid Roll is essential if you want to stay out of the line of enemy fire.

Splatoon 3 is the latest entry in the much-beloved series for the Nintendo Switch. Once again, we see denizens of Splatville take up arms in their inky conflict. Presided over by the Splatoon 3 idols, the game's team-based third-person combat has the surprising depth and nuance that the series has always sported.

Whether you've already cut your teeth in the Splatoon 3 demo, or if you're new to the game's hectic and fast-paced combat, you'll need to get to grips with all the tools you have at your disposal. In addition to the considerable array of weapons at your fingertips, you'll need to figure out how to stay as mobile as possible. Fortunately, we've got you covered. Stick with us, and you'll master the Squid Roll in no time.

Splatoon 3 Squid Roll

Splatoon 3 squid roll: the basics

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Before looking at Squid Rolls, let's first take a look at why they're so important. In Splatoon 3, you're able to transform into a squid and dive into any patch of ink that matches your team's color. You can see a submerged Inkling in the image above. This allows you to travel around the map much faster than if you stayed on foot.

Squid Rolling is a special way of leaping out of the ink, allowing you to rapidly change direction and giving your character a few precious frames of invulnerability. In the right circumstances, a well-timed Squid Roll is the difference between life and death.

Squid Rolling has several steps:

Dive into a splotch of ink (but make sure there's enough ink of your team's color for you to build up speed).

(but make sure there's enough ink of your team's color for you to build up speed). Swim rapidly with ' ZL ' to pick up speed.

' to pick up speed. Once you've got enough speed, flick the joystick in the direction you want to roll while also pressing the jump button. It's important to perform both inputs simultaneously.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you got the roll correct, your character will move across the battlefield in an inky blur. If you're confused about what this looks like, take a look at the screenshot above.

After a few quick moments, your character will come out of their Squid Roll and will resume their movement as normal. Remember, you can always dive back down again if you need to get out of the line of fire.

Splatoon 3 squid roll: tips and tricks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This technique can be pretty challenging to pull off, but we've got a couple of tips that should help you make the most of it.

We strongly advise heading to the Practice Range to get the hang of the Squid Roll before heading out into a proper battle. There's a very specific knack to the timing, and having the chance to get to grips with it in your own time will be an asset if you're serious about learning the move.

In addition, the Squid Roll provides several frames of invulnerability which can be extremely useful in the hands of a skilled player. As you become more familiar with the technique, you'll start to get a sense of when exactly this invincibility window takes place. Keep at it, and you'll be able to deflect oncoming ink like it was nothing.

Now you're as ready as you'll ever be to use Squid Rolls in Splatoon 3. You'll be the fastest Inkling in Splatsville in no time at all. As a wise hedgehog once said: "gotta go fast".