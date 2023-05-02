Overwatch 2 Soldier 76 guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 is just as strong as he’s always been and is a solid pick, especially for new players who are just getting to grips with the FPS title.

Soldier 76 is one of the most generic characters in Overwatch 2, in both style and substance. Looking like your run-of-the-mill veteran and handling like your average FPS character that you could find in games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Soldier 76 leaves everything on the table.

Critically, this straightforwardness is actually a great asset for the hero. While his skill ceiling isn’t very high, Soldier 76 can produce a consistent damage output that is vital at the mid and lower tiers of Overwatch 2’s competitive play.

Want to know more about the disgraced veteran? Read on for our complete guide to all of Soldier 76’s abilities and tricks.

Overwatch 2 Solider 76

Overwatch 2 Soldier 76: story and background

As the Strike Commander at Overwatch, Jack Morrison, now known as Soldier 76, led his team of skilled operatives against the omnic resistance group Nullsector. Joined by Reaper, Ana, Mercy, Torbjorn, and Tracer, among other heroes, Morrison was responsible for the safety of civilians across the globe.

However, this all changed one fateful day when Overwatch’s Swiss headquarters was attacked; believed dead, Morrison sunk away from the spotlight, choosing to take things in a different direction.

Despite Soldier 76 intercepting Winston’s Overwatch recall message, Morrison decided to remain in the shadows hunting to bring those who destroyed his team and organization to justice.

Overwatch 2 Soldier 76: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Heavy Pulse Rifle

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Automatic assault weapon

Acting like your average gun in an FPS game, there isn’t much to get your head around. In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle is one of the most familiar weapons available. As it’s a hitscan, it is one of the more accessible primary weapons to use for headshots.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

The vertical recoil is the hardest aspect to manage, but knowing this is half the battle.

Ability: Helix Rockets

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Launch a volley of explosive rockets

A direct hit with the Helix Rockets can deal up to 120 damage, enough to take a chunk out of a tank and even finish off a bleeding DPS. Therefore, this ability is more of a finishing move than anything else.

However, as it is a projectile, unlike Soldier 76’s primary fire, you need to predict the movement of enemy characters to land a shot, so the further away you are, the harder it will become.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Soldier 76 can inflict up to 40 damage on himself if he’s caught up in the area of effect.

The projectile can be destroyed by D.Va Defense Matrix, Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp and reflected by Genji’s Deflect.

The explosion also applies a knockback.

Ability: Sprint

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Run faster while moving forward

Soldier 76’s Sprint ability allows him to have brilliant mobility to either chase down enemies or retreat from a fight. It also makes flanking the enemy team painless. While this ability has no cooldown and can work infinitely, it also applies to Soldier 76 when he’s moving forward.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

After Sprint is cancelled, Soldier 76 cannot use his primary or secondary fire for 0.3 seconds.

Ability: Biotic Field

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Deploy a field that heals you and your allies

In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 is one of the few DPS who can self-heal. While Reaper can suck the life out of his enemies and Tracer can recall and remove damage, many don’t have this coveted ability. Bastion’s self-healing was even removed for Overwatch 2.

The benefit of Soldier 76’s Biotic Field is profound. It can be useful in a fight of endurance against other DPS heroes and can alleviate the pressure on their support heroes who can focus on other teammates.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

The Biotic Field cannot be destroyed.

The field ignores enemy barriers.

It can be placed on and lifted up by Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform.

Ultimate: Tactical Visor

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Description: Automatically aims your weapon at targets in your field of view.

In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76’s Tactical Visor is one of the FPS game's most reliable, consistent, and destructive ultimates. Lasting for up to 6 seconds Soldier 76’s ultimate can happily take out most of the enemy team as long as it’s timed right.

One of the best abilities to use this ultimate with is Ana’s Biotic Grenade, as this prevents the enemy team from healing themselves, so Soldier 76 can cut them down faster. Other than this, Tactical Visor is brilliantly versatile; just make sure you get a good high vantage point.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

You can get a headshot with this ultimate, but only if you are aiming correctly.

Damage falloff still applies.

Tactical Visor can target enemy tools like Junkrat’s Rip-Tire and Baptiste’s Immortality Field.

The aim lock does not apply to Helix Rockets.

Overwatch 2 Soldier 76: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 is one of the roster's most reliable and consistent heroes. Joining the hitscan ranks alongside Cassidy, Sojourn, and Ashe, to name a few, Soldier 76 is an accurate shot capable of dealing with many situations.

Capable of dealing a large and accurate amount of damage against tanks and airborne heroes like Echo and Pharah, Soldier 76 is usually the best hero to be damage-boosted by Mercy.

Despite his average skill ceiling, Soldier 76 can make a positive impact in team fights once you master his abilities. Thanks to his healing Biotic Field, he is relatively self-sufficient, making flanking and chasing down enemy heroes easier, while his Helix Rockets and Tactical Visor are a brilliant way to finish off the remnants of an enemy team. This hero is worth getting to know.