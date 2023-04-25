Overwatch 2 Sigma guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Sigma may be known as the delusional scientist, but when it comes to team fights, there’s no one else you’d rather have on your side.

Overwatch 2 has significantly changed how the tank role is played. Now there’s only one tank per team, the role has become considerably more critical, and multi-tasking is now essential. Playing on tank role means you must protect your team as its first line of defense while inflicting a consistent amount of damage to the enemy team while trying to keep their tank and DPS preoccupied.

Luckily, this is where Sigma’s abilities come in handy, as he’s almost perfectly made for high-skilled juggling acts. Want to learn more about how to utilize this hero best? Read our guide for more in-depth information and tips.

Overwatch 2 Sigma

Overwatch 2 Sigma: story and background

In Overwatch 2, Sigma’s story is one of the most tragic there is. Known as De Kuiper by his colleagues, he was considered a ground-breaking scientist studying the laws of physics, specifically gravity.

During his experiments to harness the power of black holes, he slipped up and briefly formed one in the palm of his hands. Kuiper's mind fell into disarray despite only being exposed to its effects momentarily.

Upon returning to earth after his failed experiment, Kuiper was taken to a government facility under the name “subject Sigma”. Later, he was broken out by Talon operatives Sombra and Reaper, who eventually enticed him to join their organization.

Slowly Sigma was able to harness the powers of the black hole that had fractured his mind and begin to control gravity in his immediate area. His end goal may have been finally realized, but the cost of achieving this has scarred the scientist for the rest of his life.

Overwatch 2 Sigma: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Hyperspheres

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Manipulate gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down.

In Overwatch 2, Sigma joins the list of heroes like D.Va and Hanzo, who benefit from infinite ammo. While the disgraced scientist can only fire in volleys of two, it does mean that he can deal consistent damage output.

However, the Hyperspheres will do at most 55 damage, meaning this weapon is better for poke damage and finishing kills rather than taking big chunks out of enemies.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

You can deal self-damage if you’re caught in the splash damage zone.

The charges have a maximum distance of 22 meters, after which they automatically implode.

Ability: Experimental Barrier

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Hold to propel a floating barrier forward

In Overwatch 2, Sigma’s Barrier is one of his greatest assets. While it has less health than Reinhardt’s shield, Sigma can regenerate its health relatively quickly as it replenishes 100 health for every 2 seconds that it’s down.

The location of the barrier is also adjustable, meaning you can use it to either protect your supports in the backline or, like a Mei wall, to cut off overextending enemy heroes from their healers.

Some tips or tricks for this ability:

Walls will stop the path of the barrier if the centre is blocked.

The barrier immediately returns to Sigma if he is killed or hacked by Sombra.

The barrier is destroyed if it goes out of bounds

Ability: Kinetic Grasp

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Absorb projectiles in front of you

Kinetic Grasp is Sigma’s secondary line of defense. While the Experimental Barrier is meant for his teammates, this can best be used to protect yourself while diving deeper into the enemy backlines or retreating after an attack.

This ability is also great for disrupting enemy gameplay. This is thanks to its ability to absorb and destroy projectiles. This could mean nullifying Cassidy's primary fire or absorbing Zarya's Graviton Surge.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

60% of the damage absorbed converts into temporary health.

Kinetic Grasp cannot block melee or AoE attacks.

Ability: Accretion

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Gather a mass of rocks and throw it at an enemy to knock them down.

Accretion is something of a god-killer in Overwatch 2. Despite only dealing 40 damage with a direct hit, the shockwave is enough to stop even the strongest heroes like Ramattra in their tracks, knocking them down for 1.1 seconds.

As this ability cannot be negated by the usual heroes, such as D.Va with her Defense Matrix it can usually catch people off guard.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

The casting time for this ability is 0.640 seconds, so be sure to time this right.

This ability is best used against fellow tanks, as the stun will give your teammates a vital opening to break the line of defense.

Ultimate: Gravitic Flux

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Manipulate gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down.

In Overwatch 2, Sigma’s Gravitational Flux is one of the most potent Area of Effect ultimates. Dealing 50 damage by lifting enemies into the air within a 7-meter radius and then a further 50% damage once smashed into the floor can wipe out an entire team if they are gathered around an objective.

While this ultimate can be used by itself, you can combo it with Hanzo’s Dragonstrike or Mercy’s damage boost to wreak even more havoc.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

Like Doomfist’s Meteor Strike, this ultimate’s area of effect is visible to enemy players.

Lifeweaver can pull allies out of Gravitic Flux, while Reaper and Moira can also faze out of the ultimate’s effect.

While using Gravitic Flux holding the jump key causes Sigma to rise and crouch makes him drop.

Overwatch 2 Sigma: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

In Overwatch 2, Sigma can multitask exceptionally well. Unlike Reinhardt, Sigma can raise a shield for his teammates without compromising on attacking. He also has the remarkable ability to raise hell with his ultimate while dealing damage with his primary fire, much like Brigitte. Likewise, Kinetic Grasp gives Sigma a secondary line of defense, meaning he can cross over into enemy space without abandoning his supports who need to hold back behind his shield.

These factors are crucial in making Sigma one of the most viable tanks in Overwatch 2. He can adapt to different team compositions and map variations well enough to remain consistent while defending against incoming enemy attacks and remaining enough of a threat to make even the most adventurous player think twice.

However, Sigma is not infallible; it is crucial not to overextend as his primary weakness is his mobility, especially while retreating, as Kinetic Grasp only covers his front. However, if you follow the rules and stay within sight of your supports, you should be able to fight with the best of them.