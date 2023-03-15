Overwatch 2 Mei guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Mei has had a few minor tweaks to her character. However, this hasn’t affected her viability, as she can still be a very frustrating hero to play against, regardless of what mode or map you are on.

The most significant change in Overwatch 2 for Mei was Blizzard removing her stun mechanic. Like Cassidy and other heroes, Mei can no longer freeze enemy characters in place for a short time. Blizzard made this decision to keep fights fast and fluid in the sequel.

That being said, in Overwatch 2 Mei can still slow enemies down with her primary weapon, which can be just as deadly as her old freeze mechanic. This ability, coupled with her Ice Wall, means that Mei is the best hero on the Overwatch 2 roster when it comes to changing the landscape of a map and limiting character movement.

Overwatch 2 Mei: story and background

In Overwatch 2, Mei is a brilliant climatologist studying the effect of climate change on the ice caps in the Ecopoint: Antarctica research station. However, sadly one research trip ended up taking longer than expected.

On an excursion to Ecopoint, Mei and her team encountered a deadly ice storm that suddenly hit the research station. Without any possibility of escape and resources running out, Mei and her friends decided to go into cryostasis to stay alive until help came.

The Overwatch team did send an icebreaker ship into Antarctica to break the scientists out of their cold tomb, but sadly, this didn’t get very far. The ship got trapped in the storm, and the ice prevented the heroes from making it further. This delay meant that Mei had to make it out of the ice by herself after 10 years of cryostasis, and unfortunately, she made it out alone.

Once out of the ice, Mei returned to Overwatch only to find the team had disbanded. Instead, the climatologist worked with Winston and Tracer to help save the world one fight at a time until the larger group of heroes eventually rallied to the cause.

Overwatch 2 Mei: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Endothermic Blaster

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: A weapon that doubles up as a short-range ice spray and a long-range icicle launcher.

In Overwatch 2, Mei’s Endothermic Blaster has a perfect duality to match the hero's every need. In a close fight, using the short-range ice spray is the perfect way to slow down a close group of enemy heroes, making it easier for your team to pick off.

While, Mei’s long-range icicle launcher is a great deterrent to prevent enemy heroes from making full use of any long line of sights.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

The Endothermic Blaster deals 100 damage per second while slowing down enemies.

Ability: Cryo-Freeze

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Become an invulnerable ice cube and heal yourself

This ability can provide Mei with up to 200 healing over three seconds. In Overwatch 2, Mei is one of the few non-support heroes who can heal themselves, including Reaper, Soldier 76, and Roadhog.

This ability is also a great way to contest an objective for a few seconds while you wait for your team to catch up. However, as you cannot move, it does make you an easy target, so be sure to use Ice Wall immediately after you break out of Cryo-Freeze to prevent a quick death.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Cryo-Freeze also restores 15 ammo per second.

Mei can cancel the ability prematurely.

Ability: Ice Wall

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Mei can generate an enormous Ice Wall that obstructs the line of sight.

In Overwatch 2, Mei’s Ice Wall is an ability that lends itself to creativity. This can either be used to protect yourself or wall off lone enemy players. Thanks to each of the five pillars having 250 health each, this wall acts as one of the most robust barriers in Overwatch 2.

Mei can also use it to get to places she and her teammates wouldn’t usually be able to reach. Standing on the area of effect before casting the Ice Wall will raise you all into the sky so you can reach ledges or jump over tall walls. One memorable example of this creativity was when the Overwatch League team Florida Mayhem creatively used Mei's ability during an Overwatch League match (opens in new tab). Sadly, this strategy would later be banned.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Mei can manually destroy Ice Wall by activating the power again.

The payload will destroy the Ice Wall if it collides with it.

Ultimate: Blizzard

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Mei launches a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area.

In Overwatch 2, Mei’s ultimate is among the most useful on the roster. The area of effect is a 10-meter radius which deals 20 damage per second and up to 85 over the entire duration, which lasts 4.25 seconds.

This ultimately benefits the whole team, as everyone can jump in and kill the affected frozen heroes. Using Blizzard with other heroes' ultimates, mainly those that are directional, is a great way to secure a lot of kills. Hanzo’s Dragonstrike, Genji’s Dragonblade, and Doomfist’s Meteor Strike are just a few ultimates that heroes can use alongside Mei’s.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

Using the Endothermic Blaster’s freeze spread dramatically speeds up the freezing process.

This ultimate pierces payloads and barriers.

Blizzard can be destroyed while in its casting faze in the air by D.Va’s Defense Matrix, Orisa’s Javelin Spin and reflected by Genji’s Deflect.

Overwatch 2 Mei: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

In Overwatch 2, Mei’s greatest asset is her ability to change the mobility of other heroes. She can do this by using her Endothermic Blaster to slow down enemies, which is a great way to prevent heroes from retreating or attacking vulnerable teammates.

While this primary weapon is an excellent asset to Mei’s character, her Ice Wall is the most frustrating ability to play against. While you can use the wall as a defensive ability to prevent enemies from firing at you while contesting an objective or escaping, Mei can also use it offensively. This offensive capability is best used when using the wall to separate the enemy team or sealing off the escape of one character so the rest of your team can quickly dispose of them.

Overall, Mei’s capabilities are all concerned with restraining mobility. If this is your primary focus, you should have a successful match.