Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt has quickly become one of the most viable tanks thanks to some very favorable patch notes.

Blizzard strengthened Reinhardt’s offensive capabilities for Overwatch 2 through his Rocket Hammer and ultimate Earthshatter. These minor improvements have succeeded in making Reinhardt once again comparable to the other tank heroes who benefit from better mobility.

Thanks to these updates, Reinhardt is excellent in defense and makes up for the lack of mobility in his offense; therefore, he is a solid pick for many Overwatch 2 matches. Want to know more about this fierce tank? Read on for our extensive Reinhardt guide for tips and tricks on how to master this chivalrous knight.

Overwatch 2 Reinhardt

Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide: story and background

By Overwatch 2, Reinhardt has progressed from a rookie to a trusted mentor. Originally part of the German Crusader unit, this battle-hardened knight later joined the Overwatch strike team after his mentor Balderich von Alder fell in battle.

After years of dedicated service, Reinhardt was forced into retirement in his early 50s after combat operations were deemed too dangerous for the veteran. Sat on the sidelines, Reinhardt had no choice but to silently watch in horror as Overwatch was accused of corruption and eventually shut down.

Not content with just watching life pass him by, Reinhardt began a new crusade. With the help of his trusty right-hand Brigitte, Reinhardt travelled across the globe to fight for justice everywhere.

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt has returned to his old strike team, joined by old comrades in arms Ana, Soldier 76, Tracer, and Mercy, as well as some new faces.

Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Rocket Hammer

Description: Devastating melee weapon

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is one of the few heroes that wield a melee weapon for their primary instead of the typical gun. Instead of shooting down enemies from a distance like Orisa, Reinhardt is a close encounter type of fighter, able to swing his hammer from side to side, dealing 85 damage per swing.

While you won’t need to reload this weapon, it isn’t as speedy as some may hope, taking 0.96 seconds to cast. You also won’t be able to secure any headshots with this weapon, as it's rather imprecise.

Some tips and tricks:

Reinhardt does not have a quick melee attack. Instead, he uses Rocket Hammer.

Rocket Hammer can push affected enemies back, effectively clearing space for your team.

Genji cannot reflect Rocket Hammer with his Deflect.

Ability: Charge

Description: Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall.

Charge is a high-risk, high-reward ability for Reinhardt. While it is possible to deal 225 damage, enough to skill a support or DPS player, this power also puts our crusader tank in a precarious position.

This ability is best used on lone support or DPS players or to signal a dive for the rest of your team. If you find yourself charging into the enemy backline alone, you’ll cut your life short as Charge has a cooldown of 7 seconds, leaving Reinhardt with no room for escape.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Reinhardt can cancel Charge by pressing the ability button again.

Heroes like Kiriko cannot cleanse the pinned effect in Charge.

If Charge collides with Doomfist’s Rocket Punch, Brigitte’s Shield Bash, Ashe’s charging B.O.B., or another Reinhardt’s Charge, both participants will be knocked down and stunned for 2 seconds.

Ability: Fire Strike

Description: Launch a fire projectile

Reinhardt can’t be the only hero in Overwatch 2 with no projectile, as this would leave him defenseless when retreating or advancing into the enemy team. While Fire Strike only deals 100 damage, it won’t be killing any full-health heroes; instead, it is best used as a threat.

As Reinhardt can fire two projectiles in quick succession, it’s best practice to launch these into the enemy group to get a couple of damage hits in before the rest of your team dive into the opposition.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Fire Strike pierces barriers, enemies, and other damageable entities, like Torbjorn’s Turret.

Ability: Barrier Field

Description: Deploys a frontal energy barrier

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is one of the few tanks that has retained its right to a shield. However, the barrier health has been reduced from 2000 to 1200, so you can’t rely on this ability to help push your team forward anymore.

Due to the reduced shield health, it's a good idea to save this ability when your team pushes long sightlines that may give snipers like Ashe or Widowmaker the advantage. It is also best used for long-distance fights when Reinhardt has less to offer.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Changing the direction of the character’s gaze changes the direction of the shield. However, this movement does take time. It takes 0.14 seconds to block an incoming projectile behind you.

By holding the primary fire key, Reinhardt can look around without changing the direction of the Barrier Shield.

The barrier cracks at 50% and 25%; at 20% health Reinhardt will call out that his shield is failing.

Ultimate: Earthshatter

Description: Knock down all enemies in front of you.

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt’s ultimate Earthshatter is one of the most helpful stun mechanics left in the FPS. Reinhardt can knock down and stun an entire team for 2.75 seconds in a 20-meter radius if timed and positioned correctly. Earthshatter will also inflict up to 170 damage and instantly kill a hero if Reinhardt’s hammer lands on their head, dealing a headshot.

This ultimate is at its strongest when used with other heroes, such as Genji’s Dragon Blade, Hanzo’s Dragonstrike, or Reaper’s Death Blossom. However, your team can effectively get a team kill without using any extra ultimates as long as everyone dives in for the kill.

Using Earthshatter with your teammates close behind is the best way to clear an objective point, so save this ultimate for the last push.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

Earthshatter requires line of sight; heroes behind walls or barriers will not be affected.

If Reinhardt is airborne while casting his ultimate, Earthshatter will not come into effect until he hits the ground, much like Lucio’s Sound Barrier.

Overwatch 2 Reinhardt guide: gameplay breakdown

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is a reliable tank with good defensive capabilities for himself and his team. However, if you truly want to master this hero, you must be prepared to take risks.

Reinhardt’s only form of mobility comes from his Charge. However, as abilities go, this one is pretty aggressive. Although you can cancel out mid-Charge, it often results in Reinhardt charging straight into the enemy. This means you’ll have to start swinging immediately if you really want to wreak havoc.

Due to his walking speed, Reinhardt also can be misunderstood as a slow tank. While this knight is indeed clunky and slow at times, if you play him with no regard for your safety in a quick-paced battle, there won’t be much the enemy team can do to prevent dying.

However, these adventurous tactics only work if you have a team supporting you. Usually, Reinhardt will need more healing than usual to keep him up, so matching him with a long-range hero like Ana or a support with good mobility like Kiriko or Moira is a good choice.

If you talk to your team, fight like there’s no tomorrow, and resolve to die with honor, you’ll be able to master Reinhardt in no time.