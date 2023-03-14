Overwatch 2 Lucio guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Lucio is a complicated hero to understand, not because his abilities are complex but because there is some clarification needed on what Lucio's role is.

LucioIn can be confusing in Overwatch 2 because while his primary focus is that of a healer, his unique support ability involves his speed boost. This duality in abilities can convince some players that healing isn’t worthwhile.

Speeding up the team can be great while traveling across the map, but the primary focus should be healing when you’re on an objective point with the rest of your team. If this is the case, your team should be in for the win.

Overwatch 2 Lucio

Overwatch 2 Lucio: story and background

Growing up in a poor and crowded favela in Rio de Janeiro, Overwatch 2’s Lucio has fought against the odds to make his mark. Lucio looked towards music to lift the spirits of those around him during the omnic crisis, but he quickly realized that this might not be enough.

Once the multinational Vishkar Corporation began to redevelop large swathes of his community and enact strict curfews and controls, Lucio began to fight back. This DJ support hero seized Vishkar’s sonic technology that his father helped develop and used this as a tool for change.

After driving Vishkar out of his community, Lucio turned his sights elsewhere. Traveling the world helping those in need, he came across a young fan looking for a special reactor to power her omnic robot. After sourcing this for Efi, Lucio helped the young girl complete her creation which would become the tank omnic, Orisa.

Overwatch 2 Lucio: abilities breakdown

Primary weapon: Sonic Amplifier

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: A gun that fires sonic projectiles

In Overwatch 2, Lucio can fire four rounds of sonic energy at his enemies. While this is a pinpoint angle spread, this weapon does fire projectiles, meaning there is a time delay from firing and hitting an enemy.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

You can get a headshot with this weapon.

Reloading this weapon is stopped if you use melee.

Ability: Soundwave

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Lucio can knock his enemy back with a blast of sound.

Soundwave is Lucio’s greatest defense. Lucio can use this to knock attacking enemy heroes away from you and other teammates, but this support hero can also use it offensively. This means Lucio can use this ability to knock enemies off the map or down pits to their death.

Some tricks and tips for this hero:

Lucio can use this ability while reloading.

Soundwave has a range of eight meters, so you must be up close and personal with your enemy.

Ability: Crossfade

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Lucio can switch between speed-boosting and healing his team.

In Overwatch 2, Lucio can support his team in a way other than healing. Switching between speed-boosting and healing teammates gives allies some much-needed versatility.

Speed-boosting slower allies like Roadhog or Reaper can make these menacing heroes even more dangerous, especially while using their ultimates. While the 12-meter radius of effect means that Lucio can heal all his allies simultaneously if they are close by.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

This ability requires a line of sight, so it cannot affect allies behind walls, even if they are within the radius of effect.

Switching between healing and speed-boosting can be done while reloading.

Ability: Amp it up

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Lucio can increase the volume on his speakers, which boosts his healing and speed.

This ability is a great way to give your team an emergency boost of healing or speed if you’re contesting or fighting on the objective or a small area. However, many players simply use this ability to reach their team faster if they’re returning from the spawn room.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

The duration is only three seconds, and the cooldown is 12, so use this ability wisely.

The total buff to speed and healing is 60%

Passive Ability: Wall Ride

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Lucio can jump onto a wall and ride along it.

This passive ability lets Lucio ride around most walls within Overwatch 2. This is a great way to contest a point, as it can be challenging for an enemy to get a hold of you or an excellent way to catch up to your team if you’ve been left behind.

Some tips and tricks for this passive ability:

You can crouch when wall riding falls off.

As this is a passive ability, Lucio must jump at a nearby wall to activate it.

Ultimate: Sound Barrier

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Create overhealth for nearby allies.

In Overwatch 2, Lucio’s ultimate can change the outcome of a game. Giving 750 health to allies within a 30-meter radius, this ability can win an objective point or even a match when both teams are struggling against each other.

The biggest danger with this ultimate is the time it takes for you to enact it. As the Sound Barrier only activates when you hit a flat floor, Lucio is vulnerable before he uses this, so if you are jumping down from a high ledge, it gives the enemy team more time to kill you and your ultimate.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

Sound Barrier only affects allies within line of sight.

After the ultimate is cast, there is a grace period of 0.83 seconds in which allies who may have missed the initial activation can enter the radius and benefit from the overhealth.

Overwatch 2 Lucio: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

In Overwatch 2, Lucio’s biggest asset is his speed. However, while you may be able to zoom off as Lucio, it doesn’t mean your team can keep up. Despite being able to speed boost your team, you can leave heroes behind if you wallride or dash around, leaving teammates out of range.

Unless you are rushing back to contest an objective, there is no point going off on your own. Lucio can only deal minimal damage at the best of times, and even if you can get an elimination, your team will be at a disadvantage as they are left with only one support. Dash around all you want; just do this around the core of your team.

It is also a good idea for Lucio players to monitor their tanks closely. You will want to speed boost heroes from the spawn room to the objective as they tend to move slower. Tanks also benefit from Lucio’s slow but constant healing as they have such big health stores, to begin with, so they are less likely to become critical suddenly.