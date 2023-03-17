Overwatch 2 Moria guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay

In Overwatch 2, Moria is one of the more aggressive support heroes on the roster, as her damage can often match her healing.

Moria can sometimes get a bad rap in Overwatch 2 for being a character requiring little skill. While it is true that she is a great and straightforward hero for new players to fall back on, Moria can have a high skill ceiling once you understand what makes this support hero so valuable.

This scientific genius has a lot of cards up her sleeve, and her abilities, when used right, can support her team in ways of damage and healing equally. So let’s look at what makes this evil scientist so enticing to play.

Overwatch 2 Moria

Overwatch 2 Moria: story and background

In Overwatch 2, Moria is a controversial geneticist who often clashes with other medics, including Overwatch’s Mercy. However, none of this mattered to her, as her only goal was furthering the evolutionary advancement of humanity.

After joining Talon, a criminal organization made up of ex-Overwatch and Blackwatch members like Reaper, she could finally access her true potential now that all monetary and moral restraints had been lifted.

Secretly working for Talon, Moria pursued a more respected lifestyle in mainstream society, even being selected as the Minister of Genetics in the city of Oasis. Unfortunately, many are still unaware of her immoral means and objectives.

Overwatch 2 Moria: abilities breakdown

Primary Weapon: Biotic Grasp

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: This weapon can heal allies and damage enemies.

With a range of 15 meters for healing and 20 meters for damage, Moria can reach far enough to heal groups of allies and ward off overly ambitious and aggressive enemies.

While Moria’s damage beam inflicts 50 damage per second while she can dish out 70 health per second with an additional 35 left as residue that heals over two seconds.

Some tips and tricks for this weapon:

Moria can damage enemy heroes to charge up her healing beam.

Damaging enemy heroes will heal Moria (for 24 health per second).

Spamming melee will help you kill targets faster.

Ability: Biotic Orb

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Launch either a bouncing healing sphere for allies or a damage sphere for enemies.

In Overwatch 2, Moria can choose which orb she wants to unleash. The cooldown for this is eight seconds, but as each orb lasts up to seven seconds or until it has been depleted of either 200 damage or 300 healing, you can switch between healing and damage pretty quickly. However, you may only deal with one at a time.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

The orb itself can pierce enemies but does not affect those standing behind obstacles.

The damage orb does not affect enemy objects, like Torbjorn’s turret.

Ability: Fade

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Moria can disappear, move faster and become invulnerable for a short time.

In Overwatch 2, Moria’s Fade ability is one of the best mobility powers. This power allows Moria to quickly engage and disengage from fights, which makes it incredibly difficult to pin her down.

Some tips and tricks for this ability:

Moria can still pick up health packs while using Fade.

Moria can activate Fade while caught in Zarya’s Graviton Surge and Sigma’s Gravitic Flux to avoid damage but cannot escape the grasp.

While in Fade, Moria jumps higher than usual; you can use this to propel yourself up to areas that are usually out of reach.

Fade cleanses Moria of any status and damage over time effects, such as Ashe's Dynamite Blast or Widowmaker’s Venom Mine.

Ultimate: Coalescence

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Description: Fire a beam that heals allies and damages enemies simultaneously.

Position yourself at the back of your team when using Coalescence for the best results. This is so you can make the most of your ultimate and damaging enemies while healing your own team as the beam passes through both.

Moria can use this ultimate with others, whether this is with a Reinhardt Earth Shatter or after Ana chucks in one of her Biotic Grenades. This ultimate can also penetrate shields and barriers, so it's best to aim it at the enemy tank, which will be left with no protection.

Some tips and tricks for this ultimate:

Moria passively recharges her biotic energy three times faster when using her ultimate.

Thanks to the 50% speed boost, Coalescence can be used while trying to contest a point.

Overwatch 2 Moria: gameplay breakdown

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

In Overwatch 2, Moria is up there with Ana and Mercy as one of the most valuable supports on your team. Her mobility and capability for severe damage and healing output are second to none; she is genuinely versatile.

While sticking close to your team is essential, as Moria’s healing Biotic Grasp can affect multiple allies simultaneously, she is also good support for momentarily infiltrating enemy backlines.

It’s important to note that you don’t need to get a kill. You can mount a surprise attack on the backline supports using Moria's Fade ability. If you time this right with your team, pushing from the front, the confusion could be enough to allow for a break in ranks.

While Moria’s Fade ability is best used for confusing and picking off low-health enemies, it is important to still keep a significant focus on your team, as healing them should always be the priority.