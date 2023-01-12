How to export LastPass passwords to Dashlane

If the recent security breaches made you think twice about using LastPass, you might be wondering how to export your LastPass passwords to Dashlane. Also, since LastPass has stripped down its free edition (free users can use it on one device only), some users started to look for less limiting alternatives.

If you’re one of the latter ones, switching to Dashlane won’t do you much good as its free edition has the same limit. Nevertheless, since Dashlane was never hacked nor suffered any serious security issues, moving your sensitive data there is a more sensible choice than sticking to LastPass.

While these two password (opens in new tab) managers are similar in terms of features and functionalities, in light of recent developments - Dashlane seems like a safer choice. Plus, if you upgrade to one of the premium plans you’ll get some superb features such as a virtual private network (VPN (opens in new tab)), dark web monitoring, and secure file storage.

So, if you wish to upgrade your password manager from LastPass to Dashlane and move your passwords safely from the former to the latter, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Export your passwords from LastPass

Before starting with the first steps, you’ll want to make sure of a few things first. For the sake of your online safety, don’t use anything else than a secure personal computer. After all, you’ll be exporting/importing your sensitive data via CSV file, and doing it via an unsafe device could leave all your data susceptible to cyberattacks.

To be extra safe, if you’re currently using any backup software, switch it off during the exporting process - you wouldn’t want your unencrypted export file to get backed up.

Another thing you’ll want to do before you get cracking is to install Dashlane and make sure you have your LastPass app at hand.

You can export your passwords from LastPass via its browser (opens in new tab) extension or its official website. While the process is pretty similar, we recommend using the official site as it's more straightforward.

Now, let’s start with the first step.

(Image credit: LastPass)

1. Log into your LastPass account

To log into your LastPass account, you’ll be asked to enter your email address and your master password. So, do that and then hit the “Log in” button - well, just like you did many times before.

At the same time, if you wish to do this via the LastPass browser extension, go to your browser and click on the “Extensions” button at the top right, the one that looks like a puzzle piece. It will trigger a dropdown menu to appear, so select LastPass on it.

Also, if you’ve enabled multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your account, you’ll have to verify your identity first.

(Image credit: LastPass)

2. Click on “Advanced Options” on the sidebar, then select “Export”

Once you arrive at your LastPass dashboard, you’ll want to look at the left sidebar and select “Advanced Options” on it. Then, click on the “Export” button on the right and wait for another page to pop up.

(Image credit: LastPass)

3. Enter your master password and download a new CSV file to your computer

As soon as you arrive, you’ll be asked to enter your master password, so do it. After this, click on the “Continue” button and stick around for a couple of seconds.

A new CSV file titled “lastpass_export.csv” will be automatically saved to your computer - still, double-check if the CSV extension is included. This file should contain all of your vault data, including all your passwords, secure notes, credit card details, and such.

Once the download is complete, check the CSV file’s location - you’ll have to use it soon enough. And that’s it, you’ve successfully exported your passwords and other data from LastPass.

Import your passwords to Dashlane

Now that your precious passwords have been exported from LastPass, it's time to transfer them to your new password manager, Dashlane.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

1. Sign in / log into your Dashlane account

For starters, if you aren’t logged into your Dashlane account, do it straight away. As with other password managers, you’ll be asked to supply your email address and your master password. Then, tap on the “Log in” button.

While Dashlane users can choose to stay logged in for 14 days straight, don’t do this if you’re not using a secure computer.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

2. Open your Dashlane application and click on “Logins”

Once you make it to Dashlane’s dashboard, click on “Logins” on the left sidebar menu and then on “Import data” in the center of the dashboard. This is the simplest, swiftest, and most secure way to start adding logins to your Dashlane vault.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

3. Go to “Select source” and pick out LastPass from the list

After this, you’ll be prompted to select the source you’ll be importing your passwords and other data from. You’ll see LastPass among other platforms on the list, so go ahead and select it. To proceed to the next step, click on the “Get started” button.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

4. Select the CSV file you wish to import, first click on “Next” and then on “Import items”

Now you’ll want to upload the CSV file you exported a couple of steps ago. Once this is done, click on the “Next” button and preview the items before importing them.

Here, you can choose to import specific items as logins, as secure notes, or to skip importing them altogether. Once every item is organized, press the “Import items” button below.

(Image credit: Dashlane)

If the importing process was successful (and it should be if you’ve completed all the steps above), you’ll get this message. And that’s it, you’ve exported your LastPass passwords to your new password manager.

(Image credit: LastPass)

Out with the old, in with the new: It’s time to ditch your LastPass account

Before saying your final farewell to LastPass, it’s smart to delete that unencrypted CSV file from your computer.

Now, wave goodbye to your old LastPass account, and don’t look back. To do it, go back to your LastPass dashboard and click on “Account Settings” - it’s above “Advanced Options” you’ve visited before. Once a new window pops up, select “My Account” and then select the “Delete or Reset Account” option.

After this, confirm your choice by clicking on yet another “Delete Account” button. Finally, enter your master password and watch as your LastPass account gets cast into oblivion.

Also, don’t forget to ditch any LastPass apps you have installed, whether a desktop app or a web browser extension.